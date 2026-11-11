CPI(M) Seeks Legal Action Against Tripura BJP MLA For Derogatory Remarks

CPI(M) Demands Legal Action Against BJP MLA

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded legal action against BJP MLA Tofazzal Hossain over his alleged derogatory remarks against the Triprasa community of Tripura, while also accusing BJP workers of forcing opposition candidates to withdraw their nomination papers during the ongoing municipal election process. Addressing the issue, Leader of Opposition and CPI(M) leader Jitendra Choudhary described Hossain as a habitual offender and demanded that the same legal provisions invoked against Amir Sohail, who was arrested over allegedly communal and racial remarks against the people of Tripura, be applied against the BJP MLA.

“The same section should also be applied against Tofazzal Ahmed, and he should be punished. This is the will and sentiment of the people of Tripura, totally Triprasa, all the Tripurites,” Choudhary told ANI. He said the party's youth wing had already lodged an FIR at West Agartala Police Station over the remarks and urged the state administration, particularly Chief Minister Manik Saha, to take action against the MLA. "We have made a complaint in the form of our youth wing; they have lodged an FIR there at the West Tripura police station. I have requested the state administration, particularly the Chief Minister, to take action against him," he said.

Referring to the arrest of Amir Sohail by Delhi Police and his subsequent transfer to Tripura, Choudhary questioned why similar action had not been taken against Hossain, alleging that the remarks made by the BJP MLA were of a similar nature. "Tufajjal Hossain should also be booked in line with Amir Sohail. The section which have been applied against the Amir Sohail. The same section should also be applied against Tufajjal Ahmed and he should be punished," he said.

Allegations of Election Interference

Meanwhile, Choudhary accused BJP workers of creating a hostile atmosphere during the municipal election process and forcibly compelling opposition candidates to withdraw their nomination papers in the Ambassa Nagar Panchayat area. "Forcibly they compel them to withdraw the nomination papers of our candidates in Ambassa Nagar Panchayat area," he said.

He alleged that such incidents had been taking place since October 31, claiming that BJP workers obstructed CPI(M) and other opposition candidates from reaching the Returning Officer's office to file their nomination papers.“Three of our candidates and other people were severely injured,” he alleged, claiming that the incident took place in broad daylight in the presence of police personnel.

The CPI(M) leader further alleged that BJP workers had occupied the Returning Officer's office for nearly six days, preventing opposition candidates from filing their nomination papers. He claimed that similar incidents of obstruction and interference with the nomination process were reported in Ranirbazar, Jirania, Mohanpur and other Nagar Panchayat areas. "In the next six days, they almost captured the retaining officer's office, and none was allowed to file the nomination. Hijacking of the written officers took place there in the Ranirbazar, Jirania, Mohanpur Nagar Panchayat," he said.

Referring to the constituencies represented by ministers Ratan Lal Nath and Sudhangshu Das, Choudhary alleged that they were also involved in the developments. "Ministers Ratanlal Nath and Sushant Chaudhary are also involved in this thing," he added. He said the party had submitted several written complaints to the State Election Commission, local police stations, district Superintendents of Police and senior police officials, including the Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police. However, he alleged that no action had been taken on the complaints.

Accusing the BJP government of undermining democratic and constitutional institutions, Choudhary alleged that the rule of law was absent in Tripura. "Against all these cases. In several forms, in several ways, we lost written complaints to the State Election Commission. Then local police of police stations, SP, district SPs, DG, IG. Nothing happened because in Tripura, the rule of law is totally absent," he said. He further alleged that electoral and constitutional officials had been“hijacked” by the BJP and its allies during elections over the past nine years. "During the last nine years, almost all elections have been managed, and the electoral officials and constitutional officials are hijacked by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies," Chowdhury added. Chowdhury said the incidents in Ambassa and other municipal areas reflected the prevailing political situation in the state and called for accountability, protection of democratic rights and strict enforcement of the law. (ANI)

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