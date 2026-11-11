Brett Randell Earns Maiden NZ Call-Up For India Odis

MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 12 (IANS) Pace bowler Brett Randell has earned his maiden international call-up to the New Zealand squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs against India, the New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old right-arm bowler has 145 professional caps to his name, including five appearances for New Zealand A, and recently returned from a County Championship stint with Derbyshire.

Head coach Rob Walter congratulated Randell on his international selection.

“It's always a special time when a player earns their first international call up,” said Walter.“We're very pleased for Brett; he's been a consistent performer in domestic cricket for some time now and has earned this opportunity.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have also recalled Josh Clarkson, who has represented New Zealand in six ODIs, last featured for the national team in April this year, against Bangladesh, for the fifth and final match of the series.

"There have been a few movements throughout the series, so we're fortunate to be able to bring in Brett and Josh," Walter added.

Moreover, Mitch Renwick and strength and conditioning (S&C) coach Corey Mileys join Walter and Martin Guptill for ODIs four and five, while New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram, batting coach Luke Ronchi, and S&C coach Chris Donaldson have departed to Wellington for Test series preparation.

India is currently leading the five-match series 2-0 with the fourth being abandoned without a ball being bowled. The fourth ODI is scheduled for Friday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, while the final match of the series will be held on Sunday at the same venue.

Updated New Zealand ODI squads

Fourth ODI: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Will Young

Fifth ODI: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner, Will Young