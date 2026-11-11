Democratic Veterans Press For End To Iran War

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 12 (IANS) Democratic military veterans in Congress and newly elected colleagues called for an end to the Iran war, as their party used Veterans Day to press for stronger protections for service members and expanded access to veterans' healthcare.

Representative Chris Deluzio, a Pennsylvania Democrat and Iraq War veteran, announced the joint appeal on Wednesday (local time) under a call to end the conflict and stand with veterans.

DNC Chairman Ken Martin and the party's Veterans and Military Families Council co-chairs, Otto Lee and Marge Hoffa, said honouring military service also required scrutiny of decisions that put troops in danger.

They pledged to seek an end to the conflict while pursuing lower costs, broader healthcare access and protections for military families.

Separately, Senator Tammy Duckworth urged Congress to pass legislation extending protections for veterans exposed to toxic substances during the Iran war.

Speaking on Veterans Day in Belleville, Illinois, the Illinois Democrat said her New PACT for Iran Veterans Act would address gaps that could prevent returning personnel from receiving care and benefits.

The proposal would establish a presumption of toxic exposure for veterans who served in Iran, including its airspace and territorial waters, according to her office.

It would also require periodic reviews of overseas assignments for toxic hazards and a review within 180 days when the military begins a contingency operation.

"Because no servicemember should fight a war overseas only to come home and be faced with another battle to get the care they've rightfully earned through their service," Duckworth said.

The measure remains proposed legislation. Her Veterans Day appeal sought congressional passage, rather than announcing that the additional protections had taken effect.

The White House, meanwhile, highlighted President Donald Trump's pledge to support veterans during his appearance at Arlington National Cemetery. Its account quoted him promising that "while I'm President of the United States, we will always fulfil our duty to them."