At COP31, Young Voices Take Centre Stage In Fight Against Climate Change

MENAFN - IANS) Antalya (Türkiye), Nov 12 (IANS) For many young people, the climate crisis is not a distant concern or a problem for future generations. It is already shaping their lives, threatening their homes and ecosystems, and determining the kind of world they will inherit.

At COP31 in Antalya, they are making sure their voices are heard where decisions about that future are being made.

Marking its fifth consecutive year, the Children and Youth Pavilion has once again opened its doors as the only fully youth-led space within the official UN Climate Change Conference (COP31). More than just a meeting place, it has become a platform where young people can engage directly with policymakers, exchange ideas and push for meaningful action on the climate crisis.

The pavilion's opening ceremony brought together prominent figures from the global climate and youth movements, including Sally Higgins and Marcele Oliveira, the COP31 and COP30 Presidency Youth Climate Champions, respectively.

Representatives of institutional partners, including UNICEF, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and the British Council, also joined the gathering. But it was the voices of frontline activists that brought home the urgency of the moment.

Their messages were a reminder that climate decisions cannot be separated from the lived experiences of communities already bearing the brunt of environmental change. Among those attending was Brianna Fruean, a Samoan environmental activist working at the intersection of ocean and climate issues and serving as a Pacific Advisor to the Presidency Youth Climate Champion Team.

For Fruean, having a dedicated space for young people at the heart of global climate negotiations is not simply symbolic -- it is essential.“It's of utmost importance to have a pavilion like this,” she said.

She pointed out that young people must be part of climate negotiations because they will ultimately be responsible for turning today's promises into tomorrow's action.“If there's no youth participation in spaces such as COP (Conference of Parties), there's no sustainability for our movement, because what is decided at this conference today is what the youth of tomorrow will need to be implementing. So how do you make plans without the implementers?” she asked.

Her words capture a central argument of the youth climate movement: young people should not simply be consulted about their future; they should have a meaningful role in shaping it. That belief is reflected in the pavilion's programme, which brings together organisations such as UNDP, UNICEF, Save the Children, UNOPS and the World Meteorological Organisation, alongside numerous youth-led groups working on the frontlines of climate action.

The pavilion is also represented by 10 young spokespeople, aged between 14 and 31, who bring diverse experiences and expertise to discussions on different negotiation topics, ensuring that children's and young people's priorities remain visible throughout the conference.

First established at COP27, the Children and Youth Pavilion has carved out a place for the next generation within the formal climate process, giving young people an opportunity to showcase their initiatives, exchange ideas and engage with the wider work of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

As delegates negotiate the world's climate future in Antalya, the pavilion reinforces a simple message: young people are not merely inheritors of climate decisions but essential participants in shaping them.