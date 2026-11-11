UP Police Arrest Wanted Accused In Lucknow Murder Case Victim's Body Found Near Canal

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 12 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 22-year-old youth wanted in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old man whose body was found dumped near a canal in Lucknow's BKT area.

According to a press release issued by the Lucknow Police Media Cell, the case came to light on November 10, when Budhana, wife of the late Santram and a resident of Fatehpur Khamrai (Sansarpur) village, lodged a written complaint at the BKT police station.

In her complaint, she alleged that Monu, son of Ramsanehi Gautam, had murdered her son, Harishchandra, aged around 35, and dumped his body on the bank of a canal along the road near Integral School, outside the village.

Acting on the complaint, police registered an FIR (No. 447/2026) and initiated legal proceedings. Considering the seriousness of the crime, several police teams were formed to trace and apprehend the accused. Raids and searches were subsequently conducted at various possible locations.

On November 11, a BKT police team was conducting patrols and searching for wanted criminals when it received information from a confidential informer about the accused's whereabouts. Acting on the tip-off, the team arrested Monu at around 5 p.m. from a road near the Sansarpur-Padri intersection.

Police said the accused was informed about the grounds of his arrest and his legal rights, and all formalities were completed in accordance with established procedures. He is being produced before the court, while further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he had been consuming alcohol with the deceased. After they ran out of alcohol, an argument broke out between them over money, which escalated into a physical altercation and resulted in Harishchandra's death.

The arrested accused has been identified as Monu alias Monu Gautam, son of Ramsanehi alias Sanehi, a resident of Fatehpur Khamrai (Sansarpur) village under the BKT police station area of Lucknow district. He works as a labourer and is approximately 22 years old.

ACP BKT Ankit Kumar confirmed the arrest and said further legal action was being taken in the case.