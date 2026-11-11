TN To Publish Draft Electoral Roll Today, Claims Invited Till December 11

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's draft electoral roll will be published on Thursday following two months of work under the Special Summary Revision, giving voters an opportunity to verify their details and seek additions, deletions or corrections before the final list is released on January 4 next year.

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik will release the integrated draft electoral roll, while District Collectors will publish the respective district-level lists.

The publication marks the beginning of the next stage of the revision exercise, during which claims and objections will be received from the public.

Over the past two months, electoral authorities have undertaken work relating to the inclusion of eligible voters, deletion of names and updating of entries in the electoral roll. The draft will reflect the work completed during this period and will be available for public scrutiny.

Following its publication, voters can check whether their names appear on the list and verify the accuracy of their personal particulars. Applications and objections concerning inclusion, deletion and correction of entries can be submitted until December 11.

Eligible new voters who have not yet enrolled will have an opportunity to apply during this period. Those whose names already appear on the electoral roll can also seek corrections to their names, addresses and other particulars wherever necessary.

The claims and objections period is a key part of the revision process, allowing omissions and errors in the draft to be brought to the attention of electoral authorities before the roll is finalised.

It also provides an opportunity to seek changes to entries requiring deletion. Applications received during this window will be examined, with decisions scheduled by December 28.

The final electoral roll will subsequently be published on January 4, incorporating the changes accepted during the scrutiny of claims and objections.

For voters, the immediate step after the draft's release is to check both the presence of their names and the accuracy of the information recorded against them. Any request for inclusion or correction must be submitted within the stipulated period to be considered in this revision exercise.

With the draft being released at both the state and district levels, the exercise now moves from preparatory updating to public verification. The December 11 deadline gives eligible residents a defined window to request changes ahead of the final publication in January.