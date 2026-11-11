Paris Hilton Celebrates Daughter London's 3Rd Birthday, Says 'All My Wishes Came True'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Reality TV star Paris Hilton celebrated her daughter London's third birthday with an emotional post, sharing how becoming a mother to her little princess has been the greatest gift of her life.

Taking to Instagram social media, Paris shared adorable pictures and clips of London. She went on to share that she had dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as she could remember.

She said watching her daughter grow into a sweet and funny little girl has been a special experience, adding that her birth on November 11, her lucky number, made the occasion even more magical.

In the caption section, Paris wrote:“Happy 3rd Birthday to my beautiful baby girl London! I dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember, and somehow you're even more amazing than I ever imagined.”

“Now I can't imagine my life without you. Watching you grow into the sweetest, funniest little girl has been so special. You were born on 11/11, my lucky number, and I really do feel like all my wishes came true when you came into my life.”

Paris added:“Being your mommy is the greatest gift, and I'm so lucky I get to watch you grow. I love you forever and ever, my little princess!.”

Paris Hilton married venture capitalist Carter Reum in November 2021, in a star-studded ceremony in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. The couple have two children Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, a son born via surrogate on January 16, 2023 and daughter London, born via surrogate in November 2023.

Talking about Paris, she first attracted tabloid attention in the late 1990s for her presence in New York City's social scene and ventured into fashion modeling in 2000.

The reality television series The Simple Life, in which she co-starred with her friend Nicole Richie, and a leaked 2003 sex tape with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon, later released as 1 Night in Paris, catapulted her to global fame.

Reality television series Paris Hilton's My New BFF, The World According to Paris, Hollywood Love Story, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love; the documentaries Paris, Not France, The American Meme and This Is Paris.