TN: Rain Forecast For Nine Districts Fishermen Told To Return

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) Moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in nine districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, while fishermen operating in the Bay of Bengal have been directed to return to shore, ahead of the anticipated formation of a low-pressure system.

The weather department said an atmospheric circulation prevailing over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining areas would bring rainfall to parts of the Cauvery delta and southern Tamil Nadu. Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari are the nine districts where moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, is expected during the day.

The forecast places several coastal and agricultural districts within the area likely to receive rain.

The prevailing circulation is expected to influence weather conditions across these regions, with rainfall activity also extending to other parts of the state. Districts along the Western Ghats and the remaining parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light rain on Thursday and Friday, the department said.

The forecast indicates varying rainfall intensity across the state, with moderate showers expected in the nine identified districts and lighter precipitation elsewhere.

In Chennai, very light rain is likely in some parts of the city. The forecast points to localised showers rather than widespread rainfall across the metropolitan area.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on Friday.

According to the forecast, the system could strengthen further into a more pronounced low-pressure area by the same day. The developing weather system has prompted precautionary instructions for the fishing community, particularly those already operating at sea.

The Tamil Nadu Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department has directed fishermen engaged in fishing in the Bay of Bengal to return to shore by Thursday night.

The instruction comes ahead of the expected development and strengthening of the low-pressure system. The immediate focus is on ensuring that fishing crews reach land before the anticipated change in weather conditions over the Bay.

While the Gulf of Mannar circulation is influencing the current rainfall forecast for Tamil Nadu, the expected Bay of Bengal system represents a separate development.

For Thursday, the forecast remains centred on thunderstorms in the nine districts, lighter rain along the Western Ghats and north coast, and very light showers in Chennai.