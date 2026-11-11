Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Beats Chhaava Earns 823 Crore

Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological drama Ramayana: Part 1 is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, the film has attracted audiences across India and international markets. Despite witnessing a dip in collections on its sixth day, the film has maintained a strong hold in theatres and achieved several significant box office milestones.

Ramayana crosses Rs 823 crore worldwide in six days

Ramayana: Part 1 has collected approximately Rs 823.50 crore worldwide within six days of its theatrical release. According to trade estimates cited by The Indian Express, the film earned around Rs 94.10 crore across languages on its sixth day, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 440.45 crore.

Its India gross collection reached Rs 526.50 crore, while overseas markets contributed approximately Rs 297 crore. International territories have accounted for around 36.1% of the film's worldwide earnings, highlighting its appeal beyond the domestic market.

The film also surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which had earned approximately Rs 807 crore globally.

Hindi version leads as regional dubbed releases add to the total

The Hindi version continues to contribute the largest share of Ramayana's domestic earnings. It has generated approximately Rs 336 crore net in six days, accounting for 76.3% of the film's India net collection.

Among the dubbed versions, Kannada has emerged as the strongest performer, contributing Rs 41.20 crore. The Telugu version has collected around Rs 33 crore, followed by Tamil at Rs 17.35 crore and Malayalam at Rs 12.90 crore.

The film's sixth-day occupancy figures also reflected considerable audience interest. The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 54.6%, while the Kannada version registered 80.7%. The Tamil and Malayalam versions also posted encouraging occupancy figures of 76.8% and 71%, respectively.

Ramayana surpasses major box office milestones

With its six-day collection, Ramayana: Part 1 has crossed the Rs 400 crore net mark in India. It has also become the second-highest-grossing film of Ranbir Kapoor's career worldwide, moving ahead of Sanju and Brahmastra: Part One.

Only Animal, with a worldwide collection of approximately Rs 910.72 crore, remains ahead of the mythological epic among Ranbir's highest-grossing films.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the film has already secured a place among the biggest Indian releases of 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, alongside Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil and other prominent actors.

The first instalment arrived in theatres on November 5, while the second part is scheduled for Diwali 2028.