Kulgam Terror Attack: 17 Hour Search Operation Underway In Kashmir

CRPF Personnel Targeted in Kulgam Attack

A massive cordon and search operation (CASO) continued for nearly 17 hours in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed at a checkpoint, injuring three jawans. Security forces are carrying out extensive searches in the area to trace and apprehend the attackers, who fled the spot after opening fire on the CRPF personnel.

Political Response and Security Situation

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Wednesday condemned the attack and wished the injured personnel a speedy recovery. "Unfortunate that another attack has taken place, in which some of our security personnel have been injured. I hope they recover quickly, return home and resume their duties," Choudhary told reporters.

He said terrorism had caused immense damage to Jammu and Kashmir over the years, claiming the lives of several young people and security personnel. "Terrorism has caused damage to Jammu and Kashmir over the years. Many young people and security personnel have lost their lives. The National Conference has also made great sacrifices, losing its leaders, ministers, MLAs and party workers..." he said.

Choudhary further said that the removal of statehood and special status was the biggest loss for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that their suffering had not ended. "The biggest loss was the removal of our statehood and special status. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered enormously, and it has still not ended," he added.

Details of the Attack and Injuries

Earlier on Wednesday, three CRPF personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a checkpoint in Kulgam district at around 2:15 pm, CRPF officials said. The assailants fired at the personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured jawans were subsequently shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment.

According to the official, the checkpoint where the attack took place is located around four kilometres from the National Highway. Of the three injured personnel, two sustained minor injuries, while the condition of the third was stated to be slightly serious, the official said.

The injured personnel have been identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru. Chandru, a resident of West Bengal, sustained injuries to his abdomen and spine, and his condition is stated to be slightly serious. Constable Rakesh Dass, a resident of Assam, suffered a bullet injury to his leg, while Head Constable Somveer Singh, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, sustained a bullet injury to his arm. Both personnel are stated to be stable.

The search operation is continuing as security forces intensify efforts to track down those involved in the attack. (ANI)

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