Dakar Youth Olympics: Indian Boxers Ambekar And Gunjan Reach Finals

Indian Boxers Secure Finals Spots at Dakar Youth Olympics

The Indian contingent's fine run at the Dakar Youth Olympics continued as boxers Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei and Gunjan made it to the finals of the men's and women's competitions. Lairenlakpam outclassed Colombia's Izzon Jeffrey Galea Arevalo 5-0 on points to storm into the final, while Gunjan defeated Great Britain's Lily Bassett 4-1, as per the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

India's medal count at the ongoing edition of the Youth Olympics is eight, including three silver medals and five bronze medals. With these two pugilists reaching the final, India looks set for at least 10 medals at the ongoing edition.

Breakthrough Performances in Athletics and Wrestling

Earlier, India's Shourya Ambure secured a bronze medal in the women's 100 m hurdles event at Dakar on Sunday, clocking a personal best of 13.59 seconds in a nine-woman field at Complexe Iba Mar Diop. She also became the first Indian woman to win a Youth Olympics athletics medal. It was also India's fifth podium finish in athletics in their Youth Olympics history.

Indian wrestler Taniya also secured the country's first-ever medal in youth wrestling with a 75 kg silver medal at Dakar. The Indian wrestler lost 2-1 to China's Min Zhao, the 2025 U17 world wrestling champion in the 69-kg category, in the gold medal match at the Saly Beach West venue, as per Olympics. Taniya outclassed USA's Matilda Hruby 3-1 in the semi-finals to secure her gold medal clash.

Success Across Multiple Disciplines

Silver medals also came from Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada in women's 63 kg judo and Tanvi Patri in badminton. Dhinidhi Desinghu bagged two bronze medals in women's 100 m and 200 m freestyle swimming events, while Tirthank Pegu secured a bronze medal in men's 200 m butterfly. Desinghu became the first Indian to win multiple medals at a single Youth Olympics event, while Pegu captured India's first-ever male swimming medal at the event. Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu also bagged a bronze medal in the women's changquan combined wushu event.

India's best Youth Olympics campaign was back in the 2018 edition in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where they bagged 13 medals, including three gold, nine silver and a bronze medal. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)