Namo Bharat Corridor Hits Landmark 5 Crore Passenger Journey Mark

Namo Bharat Corridor Reaches Major Ridership Milestone

The Namo Bharat corridor has crossed the milestone of five crore passenger journeys, adding the latest one crore journeys in a record 93 days, according to an official release. The corridor recorded more than 32 lakh passenger journeys every month during August, September and October, indicating sustained passenger demand. According to the release, more than three crore passenger journeys have been recorded over the past year alone, reflecting the growing adoption of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Since the commencement of operations on October 21, 2023, with the inauguration of the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, the corridor took 574 days to record its first one crore passenger journeys on May 16, 2025. The two-crore milestone was achieved on December 11, 2025, in 211 days, followed by three crore on May 2, 2026, in 143 days and four crore on August 10, 2026, in 101 days. The corridor crossed the five-crore mark on November 10, 2026, adding the latest one crore journeys in 93 days.

Ridership Growth and Operational Efficiency

The release stated that the corridor recorded an increase of more than three crore passenger journeys in the past year, with ridership rising from two crore in December 2025 to five crore in November 2026. During this period, the entire Namo Bharat corridor, along with Meerut Metro, was operationalised on February 22, 2026. The consistent increase in ridership highlights the growing relevance of Namo Bharat in meeting the region's evolving mobility requirements.

Providing details of the monthly passenger figures, the release stated that the corridor recorded 35.25 lakh passenger journeys in August 2026, with an average daily ridership of 1,13,708. Its highest-ever single-day ridership of 1,68,666 passenger journeys was recorded on August 28. In September, the corridor registered 32.41 lakh passenger journeys, with an average daily ridership of 1,08,043. October recorded 33.49 lakh passenger journeys, with an average daily ridership of 1,08,049.

Connectivity and Official Recognition

The corridor has improved connectivity between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut through faster travel, air-conditioned coaches, reliable train operations and interchange facilities. It is integrated with other modes of public transport, including the Delhi Metro, Indian Railways, interstate bus terminals and city bus services. Meerut Metro services are also integrated with Namo Bharat, operating over the same infrastructure.

The Prime Minister has cited the corridor as a benchmark for positive governance, appreciating its adherence to project timelines, operational speed of 160 kmph and punctuality record of over 99 per cent. This growing public trust and operational discipline were formally recognised at the Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo 2026 in Bhubaneswar. During the event, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal conferred the award for 'Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction' on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. The release stated that the award recognised the corridor's operational performance and passenger services.

The achievement of five crore passenger journeys reflects the growing acceptance of the regional transport system, which connects workplaces, educational institutions and economic centres across the region. Providing details of the phased commissioning of the corridor, the release stated that the 17-km Sahibabad-Duhai Depot section was commissioned on October 21, 2023, followed by the 17-km Duhai Depot-Modinagar North section on March 6, 2024, and the 8-km Modinagar North-Meerut South section on August 18, 2024. The 13-km Sahibabad-Anand Vihar section was commissioned on January 5, 2025. On February 22, 2026, the Sarai Kale Khan-New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South-Modipuram sections, along with Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram, were operationalised. The final phase covered a length of 26 km, the release stated. The corridor recorded its first one crore passenger journeys on May 16, 2025, after 574 days. It reached the two-crore milestone on December 11, 2025, in 211 days, followed by three crore on May 2, 2026, in 143 days and four crore on August 10, 2026, in 101 days. The corridor crossed the five-crore mark on November 10, 2026, in a record 93 days.

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