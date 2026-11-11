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At Least Two Dead After Three-Story Building Collapses In New York


Date: 2026-11-11 10:16:15

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. At least two people have been killed and more than 10 injured in the collapse of a three-story building in Brooklyn.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani made the announcement during a press conference.

"It is with deep sadness that I report that at least two New Yorkers have lost their lives so far. More than 10 people have been hospitalized," he said.

The building was located on the boundary of a site where construction work and excavation were underway. Following the collapse, the construction site was covered with bricks and debris from wooden structures. According to Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore, a total of 19 people were injured in the incident.

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Trend News Agency

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