At Least Two Dead After Three-Story Building Collapses In New York
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani made the announcement during a press conference.
"It is with deep sadness that I report that at least two New Yorkers have lost their lives so far. More than 10 people have been hospitalized," he said.
The building was located on the boundary of a site where construction work and excavation were underway. Following the collapse, the construction site was covered with bricks and debris from wooden structures. According to Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore, a total of 19 people were injured in the incident.
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