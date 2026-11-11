Starlandus Expands Personalized Ring Services For Black Friday, Offering 50 Complimentary Bespoke Design Spots And Introducing Its“It Says” Ring Vow System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newark, USA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As engagement ring shoppers increasingly look beyond traditional designs, StarlandUS is expanding its personalization services this Black Friday, offering 50 spots for full bespoke ring customization with design fees waived. Alongside the initiative, the alternative jewelry brand is bringing greater attention to its signature“It Says” storytelling system, which gives every ring its own symbolic vow, turning an engagement ring from a conventional symbol of commitment into a personal expression of love and identity.









The round brilliant was, for a century, the only respectable answer to a proposal. It is now one option among many, and the category growing in its place doesn't want a better diamond. It wants a ring that says something.

The announcement reflects a changing engagement ring market. According to The Knot's 2026 Real Weddings Study, which surveyed 10,474 couples, round diamonds account for 26% of engagement ring center stones, followed by oval cuts at 25%. Emerald, princess, pear, and marquise cuts each represent 8%. Together, these six shapes account for 83% of the market, leaving 17% outside the individually reported categories.

StarlandUS has long designed for people whose tastes fall outside conventional bridal expectations. Its collections feature coffin and kite cuts, salt and pepper diamonds, colored gemstones, black gold, and gothic-inspired details. But the brand's latest initiative takes that commitment to individuality further, extending creative freedom beyond the product itself and into the customization experience.

The stone stopped having to prove anything

The four Cs were built to answer a narrow question: what is this worth, and will an insurer agree. That is a language for resale, not for a relationship.

Which is why the stones StarlandUS works with look like a category error to anyone holding a grading report - in two entirely different directions.

The first error is one of reading. Salt and pepper diamonds, whose inclusions are graded as flaws and read here as fingerprints. Natural fancy color diamonds, whose color falls outside the white scale entirely. Teal and green sapphires, natural, in tones no color card was built to expect. None of these are defective. The report was simply never written to describe them. StarlandUS's salt and pepper diamond rings reflect this perspective, allowing each stone's natural inclusions to become part of its individual character.









The second error is one of premise. Lab-grown stones - colored lab-grown among them, in colors that never came out of a mine - are not misread. They remove the question altogether: if scarcity is no longer the source of value, then "what does this stone prove" stops being worth answering.

“A flawless stone answers a question nobody asked,” says Jimmy, founder of StarlandUS.“A salt and pepper stone answers a question only you can.”

The distinction is commercial as well as aesthetic. Lab-grown stones appeared in 51% of newly appraised engagement rings in the first half of 2026, up from 6% in 2019, according to BriteCo's 2026 price index. Two carats are no longer flexible. Once size stops carrying the message, design has to.

A generation that isn't performing

The buyers behind this are not being difficult for its own sake. Gen Z now accounts for 23% of the value of U.S. natural diamond demand while making up 18% of the population, and spends $4,080 per piece against $2,250 for baby boomers, according to De Beers Group's 2026 Diamond Report, which surveyed 18,500 women.

The more revealing figure is what they buy diamonds for. Bridal occasions account for 45% of Gen Z purchases; the other 55% are self-purchases, anniversaries, promotions, and remembering someone. The ring has stopped being a receipt for a proposal and become one of several ways this generation says something about itself. De Beers found Gen Z the cohort most likely to describe diamonds as a symbol of identity, and the most likely to research a purchase on social media.

"The old ceremony was a report to the room," Jimmy says. "This one is a sentence between two people. The ring has to hold up to being read closely, not just seen from across a table."

The seventh shape

Put the three shifts together, in shape, stone and buyer, and they describe one position rather than three trends. None of them are asking the catalog for a better version of what it already sells. They are declining the premise.

That is what StarlandUS means by anti-perfect. Not imperfection as an aesthetic, but a refusal to let an outside grading system decide what counts as good.

The house is best known for a shape the data has no line for. Its coffin cut is an elongated hexagon, flat at the top and bottom and angled at the sides, chosen because "till death do us part" needed a shape that meant it rather than one that photographed well. StarlandUS was among the first to treat the cut as a statement rather than a novelty, and the form has since been taken up widely by other jewelers.









The return of gothic and dark-romantic references through 2025 and 2026 gave it a cultural tailwind nobody planned for. The coffin cut rings bring this distinctive silhouette to life, turning the symbolism of "till death do us part" into a recognizable design.

"We didn't pick a shape to be different," Jimmy says. "We picked a shape because the sentence deserved one."

What it looks like

The work runs on a consistent grammar: coffin and kite cuts, blackened gold, blood red against black, half-moons, bats, thorned roses, a heart with an arrow through it. Stones are set as material rather than as centerpiece. Clients can swap a stone, engrave a band, set a birthstone inside the shank, assemble a piece from components, or commission one from a single line of text with the studio's designers. One example is the Bat Romance ring, which combines a coffin-shaped garnet, black gold, and bat-inspired details in a dark-romantic design.









Every piece begins with that line. The house calls it It Says: one sentence naming what the ring stands for. Till death do us part. I chose you first. This one's for me. Cut, stone and metal follow from the sentence, never the reverse.

It is a slower way to make a ring, and a hard one to scale. It is also the only way to make something that cannot be sorted into a column.

About StarlandUS

StarlandUS is an independent jewelry house built on a refusal: the refusal to let love be generic, to let forever look the same on everyone, to wear a ring because it's expected. Every piece begins with It Says, a single line that names what the ring stands for. Coffin and kite cuts, salt and pepper and colored stones, black gold, gothic and dark-romantic iconography, and full bespoke commission from one idea. For love that doesn't fit the catalog.

Sources

The Knot, 2026 Real Weddings Study (n = 10,474 couples). Center-stone shares: round 26%, oval 25%, emerald / princess / pear / marquise 8% each. The 83% / 17% split is StarlandUS's arithmetic on those published figures; the study does not break out the remainder.

Natural Diamond Council, Natural Diamond Trends 2025, based on Tenoris point-of-sale data from 2,500 retailers. Marquise +12% YoY; emerald +7%.

De Beers Group, The Diamond Report, 2026 (U.S. Diamond Acquisition Study, n = 18,500 women aged 18–74). Gen Z 23% of demand value against 18% of population; $4,080 vs $2,250 per piece; bridal 45% of Gen Z purchases.

BriteCo, Jewelry, Diamond & Watch Price Index, 2026. Lab-grown in 51% of newly appraised engagement rings, Jan–Jun 2026; 6% in 2019.

CONTACT: Alyssa Caron,...