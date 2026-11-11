ALUCAN Releases Sourcing Checklist For Aluminum Beverage Cans And Easy-Open Ends

Five aluminum beverage can formats drawn to scale. The two 355 ml formats differ by 8.6 mm in body diameter and 33.5 mm in finished height: Standard 66.04 x 122.22 mm versus Sleek 57.40 x 155.73 mm.

ALUCAN's checklist helps beverage brands and contract fillers compare can dimensions, specify easy-open ends, and prepare for filling-line trials.

- Christine Wong, Sales Director, ALUCANYANTAI, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ALUCAN, the beverage packaging brand of Yantai Zhuyuan Environmental Tech Co., Ltd., has released a sourcing checklist for beverage brands, breweries, and contract fillers selecting aluminum beverage cans and easy-open ends. The checklist identifies the information purchasing and production teams need before requesting a quote, approving print artwork, or scheduling a filling-line trial.Two cans with the same nominal capacity can have different dimensions. For example, ALUCAN's 355 mL (12 US fl oz) Standard can has a reference body diameter of 66.04 mm and a finished height of 122.22 mm. Its 355 mL Sleek can has a reference body diameter of 57.40 mm and a finished height of 155.73 mm. The Sleek can is about 8.6 mm narrower and 33.5 mm taller. These differences can affect conveyor settings, line change parts, and print artwork.The checklist covers five points.Identify the can format. Record the nominal capacity, can profile, body diameter, and finished height so that purchasing, production, and design teams work from the same specification.Confirm the exact end profile. Both 355 mL formats in the example have a nominal 202 end size. Before ordering, the filling team should check the specific end profile and seamer tooling against the can and end drawings.Specify the beverage and filling process. Share the beverage type, carbonation level, and any pasteurization requirements so the packaging supplier can assess the proposed can, end, and internal coating.Plan any required line and seam trials. Agree with the filling team on the samples needed to check can handling and seam quality before committing to a production run.Check artwork and pallet configuration. Use the print template for the selected can format, confirm the order quantity for each design, and check how many cans fit in a 40HQ container so that the pallet configuration suits the receiving facility.ALUCAN's Aluminum Can Sizes and Dimensions Guide accompanies the checklist. The guide lists 18 size and format combinations across five can families: Standard, Sleek, Slim, Super Sleek, and 1 L Sharing. It is available without registration and provides reference dimensions and nominal end sizes for initial comparison. Final equipment, seaming, and artwork decisions should be based on the supplier's drawings for the selected can and end.About ALUCANALUCAN is a beverage packaging brand operated by Yantai Zhuyuan Environmental Tech Co., Ltd. in Yantai, Shandong, China. It supplies unprinted and custom-printed aluminum beverage cans and easy-open ends.Media ContactChristine Wong, Sales DirectorALUCAN | Yantai Zhuyuan Environmental Tech Co., Ltd.Email:...Phone / WhatsApp: +86 130 5450 1345Website:

Christine Wong

Yantai Zhuyuan Environmental Tech CO., LTD.

+86 130 5450 1345

...

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ALUCAN Releases Sourcing Checklist for Aluminum Beverage Cans and Easy-Open Ends News Provided By Yantai Zhuyuan Environmental Tech CO., LTD. November 12, 2026, 03:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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