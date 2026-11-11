Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates Again, Remains In 'Very Poor' Category

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) A brief spell of improved air quality in Delhi came to an end on Thursday as the national capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 319, pushing it back into the 'very poor' category.

According to the latest readings from air quality monitoring stations, pollution levels remained elevated across several parts of the city. Pusa and NSIT Dwarka recorded an AQI of 388 each, followed by Chandni Chowk at 387, JNU at 380, Punjabi Bagh at 373, Chhawla at 369, Aya Nagar and CRRI Mathura Road at 366 each, and Talkatora Garden at 365.

Other monitoring stations also reported high pollution levels, with Jahangirpuri recording 342, Wazirpur 336, Ghummanhera 334, Tikri Kalan 322, Anand Vihar 319, Ashok Vihar 317 and Burari 316. Bawana recorded 316, while Nangloi registered 297, Sonia Vihar 298, Maidan Garhi 290, Karala 258 and Ghoga 232.

Among the National Capital Region (NCR) cities, Noida recorded an AQI of 284, Gurugram 300, Ghaziabad 280 and Faridabad 270, indicating that pollution continued to affect the wider region.

Weather conditions are also unlikely to provide any significant respite from the deteriorating air quality in the coming days. The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius until November 15.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature is forecast to settle between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius, with the minimum expected to range from 15 to 17 degrees Celsius. Similar conditions are likely on Friday and Saturday, when maximum temperatures may remain between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted no rainfall in Delhi between November 10 and 15. Despite the possibility of an approaching Western Disturbance, temperatures are unlikely to witness any significant change.

Delhi's pollution levels had begun rising even before Diwali. According to an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), the average PM2.5 concentration during the week preceding the festival stood at 236 micrograms per cubic metre, the highest for the corresponding period in three years. This was 97 per cent higher than the 120 micrograms recorded in 2025 and 32 per cent above the 179 micrograms reported in 2024.

Pollution intensified further around Diwali, with Delhi's average AQI reaching 376 on November 8, compared with 345 on Diwali in 2025. The city subsequently recorded AQI levels of 344 on November 9, 299 on November 10 and 313 on November 11, according to reported Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) figures.