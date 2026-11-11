Kerala: Five Arrested In Malappuram For Plotting To Murder Young Man

Five Arrested in Malappuram Murder Plot

Five people, including three women and two men, have been arrested in Malappuram district's Tirur area for allegedly plotting to murder a young man after his girlfriend conspired with her friends to eliminate him, police said. The accused have been identified as 19-year-old Safana, a native of Pattambi, and her friends, 20-year-old Nadiya and 25-year-old Rabeeba, both residents of North Annara in Tirur. The two male associates have been identified as 28-year-old Irshad and 25-year-old Asarudheen.

According to the police, Safana allegedly conspired with her friends to get rid of her boyfriend. As part of the alleged plan, the accused abducted him, robbed him of his mobile phone and brutally assaulted him in an attempt to kill him. The incident reportedly took place when the young man, a resident of Pattambi, reached Tirur around midnight recently in search of his girlfriend. The accused allegedly approached him, offered to take him to meet her and subsequently took him on a motorcycle. He was later taken to a location where the other accused were waiting in a car. The group allegedly forced him into the vehicle and subjected him to a brutal assault. After the assault, the accused allegedly abandoned the injured youth by the roadside near the riverbank at Thazhepalam before fleeing the spot.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Following the incident, the victim immediately approached the police and reported the matter. Police launched an investigation and arrested all five accused from Thazhepalam in the early hours of Wednesday. The operation was led by Tirur Inspector Jaleel Karuthedath.

During the investigation, police found that Irshad and Asarudheen were allegedly involved in several criminal cases, including those related to drug trafficking, attempted murder and assault. Both had previously been lodged in jail and were also facing cases under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). All five accused were subsequently produced before the Tirur Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody. The investigation team comprised Sub-Inspectors Anusha Gopinath, Mithun and Nazeer Tirurkkad, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajeesh, and Civil Police Officers Unnikuttan, Ashish Stephen, Saiju, Anandu, Adarsh and Diljith. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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