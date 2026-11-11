Gold, Silver Prices Today, November 12: Check Precious Metals Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & More
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1 kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,28,132
|Rs 1,39,780
|Rs 1,84,690
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,28,352
|Rs 1,40,020
|Rs 1,85,010
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,28,187
|Rs 1,39,840
|Rs 1,82,510
|Chennai
|Rs 1,28,728
|Rs 1,40,430
|Rs 1,84,760
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,28,453
|Rs 1,40,130
|Rs 1,85,150
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,28,553
|Rs 1,40,240
|Rs 1,85,300
On the domestic front, MCX gold futures contracts for December delivery ended the previous session lower. Silver futures for the same delivery month recorded gains of around 1.1%.
International prices also remained under pressure on Thursday. COMEX gold declined 0.3% to $3,988 per ounce, while COMEX silver dropped 1.02% to $51.47 per ounce, according to the latest market update.
For jewellery buyers and investors, daily price movements are important when planning purchases. Gold is commonly purchased in 22-carat and 24-carat purity, while silver is traded in different forms, including jewellery, coins and bullion.
The final retail price of gold jewellery may differ from the prevailing bullion rate because of making charges, wastage costs and applicable GST. Buyers should also check purity certifications and compare prices with established jewellers before making a purchase.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment