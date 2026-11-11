Ronaldo's New Television Venture

Former Portugal football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a new step in his professional career with an entry into drama with a new TV series. Cristiano, who recently announced his retirement from international football and is still a regular for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, posted on his official Instagram handle alongside famous British producer and director Matthew Vaughn, "Great news, production has just begun on my first TV series 'Day 1s', more coming soon."

Deadline, a website specialising in entertainment and arts news, as per Goal, revealed earlier that the football icon will be producing the series alongside Vaughn. Football will be a big part of the series. The story will follow a British agent named Stanley Dalton, played by Damian Lewis. Reports suggest that Arsenal and France football legend Thierry Henry would be appearing in the show alongside Cristiano and UK rapper Dave, best known for his 2019 debut album 'Psychodrama'. Burna Boy, James Blake and Central Cee will be appearing on the first episode. Filming for the show started in London over the past few months, and no final release date has been revealed yet.

A Storied International Career

Cristiano, currently sitting at 985 professional football goals, left international football with 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal. He holds both records in men's international football of most appearances and most goals. His career with the national team began on August 20, 2003, when he made his debut as a substitute against Kazakhstan, and concluded on September 24, 2026.

The Portuguese forward has scored 11 goals in 27 World Cup appearances, making him his country's leading goalscorer in the competition. His 14 goals in the European Championship final tournaments are also a men's record. The 41-year-old has scored against 49 different national-team opponents, underlining his consistency across a wide range of international competitions and qualifying campaigns.

Luxembourg have been his most frequent victim, conceding 11 goals to him, followed by Hungary with nine. His international record also includes 10 hat-tricks, including two four-goal performances. He has scored 22 penalties for Portugal and registered 124 goals in competitive international fixtures, excluding friendlies.

He is the only player to have scored at six different men's World Cups, having registered goals in Germany (2006), South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), Russia (2018), Qatar (2022) and the 2026 edition. His combined tally of 25 goals at the European Championship and FIFA World Cup is another record, highlighting his ability to deliver on the biggest international stages.

His international career included several difficult moments, particularly Portugal's unsuccessful campaigns at major tournaments. However, the defining achievement arrived at Euro 2016 in France. Two more major international titles followed in 2019 and 2025, with both of them being UEFA Nations League titles.

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