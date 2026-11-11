Lothbury Research Case Study On Diginex Maps A $1.05 Billion Resulticks Combination The Market Has Not Yet Fully Priced

MENAFN - GetNews) A Lothbury case study on Diginex (NASDAQ: DGNX) explains why an all-share acquisition of Resulticks can re-anchor a $1.15 quote toward US$1.75 deal terms after 98.8% shareholder approval, with parties still working toward a 19 November close.

LONDON, United Kingdom - November 11, 2026 - Lothbury Research has published a case study on Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) and its pending US$1.05 billion acquisition of Resulticks Global Companies Pte. Limited.

The transaction is structured as an all-share reverse takeover: Resulticks' sellers would receive 600,000,000 new Diginex ordinary shares at US$1.75 under the amended agreement of 14 August 2026 and would hold about 86% of the enlarged company on the disclosed basis. Diginex would acquire 100% of Resulticks. Legacy holders receive equity exposure to the combined business without funding the consideration in cash.

What Resulticks adds. As disclosed by Diginex, Resulticks reported US$150 million of revenue and US$17 million of profit after tax for FY2025, with compound growth above 60% since the pandemic. It is headquartered in Singapore, provides AI-powered enterprise customer engagement, and serves Fortune 1,000 customers. Diginex reported US$3.6 million of FY2026 revenue and a US$31 million loss. On completion, the listed entity's operating profile would reflect Resulticks' scale, not the legacy shell.

Why the process still leans toward completion. Lothbury does not state the deal will close. It notes what the filings show about intent. Shareholders approved the transaction with 98.8% of votes cast on 8 October 2026. The long stop date of 30 October 2026 arrived with conditions still open; under the agreement either party could have terminated, and neither did. The parties extended the long stop to 19 November 2026. A second extraordinary general meeting is scheduled for 20 November 2026 on consolidation and capital. Those steps are consistent with parties still pursuing a close rather than preparing an exit. Private funding of US$70 million associated with the process was disclosed in August 2026.

How the quote differs from the paper. At US$1.15 on 10 November 2026, the market capitalises the story as if completion were unlikely or immaterial. The agreement values the combination at US$1.05 billion at US$1.75 per consideration share. That is a different assumption. If conditions clear, the equity would need to reflect the enlarged operating company described in the filings, not only the legacy $1.15 print.

How this pattern compares. All-share reverse takeovers, in which a listed vehicle absorbs a larger operating company, are a recognised Nasdaq path for target shareholders. The SEC has published investor guidance on that structure. In public M&A, outside-date extensions without termination usually mean both sides still intend to close if conditions allow. Lothbury cites that pattern as context only; this transaction stands on its own filings.

Adrian Voss, head of research at Lothbury, said the case study is about alignment between vote, paper and screen. "The register already said yes," he said. "The agreement was extended, not torn up. If the conditions clear, the question is whether a profitable, 42-times-larger business belongs in a $1.15 quote. That is an upside question on structure, not a promise on timing."

Published third-party price targets on DGNX include H.C. Wainwright at US$12.00, Ladenburg Thalmann at US$15.00, Jim Cramer at US$16.50 and The Motley Fool at US$18.00. They are third-party opinions, not company guidance or Lothbury forecasts.

Where the case breaks

Closing conditions remain unsatisfied and Diginex states there can be no assurance the transaction completes. Resulticks' figures are the target's own disclosure, not audited for this purpose. US$1.75 is a negotiated term, not a clearing price.

Lothbury's conclusion

Readers should read the full research on the published case study note. The qualitative Strong Buy view on the completion setup, the Resulticks analysis and the arithmetic are at It is non-regulated research, not investment advice. If the deal fails, today's quote will have been appropriate.

About Diginex Limited

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) is a London-headquartered technology company founded in 2018. It provides ESG, sustainability, compliance and supply chain software and is listed on Nasdaq.

About Resulticks Global Companies Pte. Limited

Resulticks is a Singapore-headquartered technology company founded in 2014. It provides AI-powered customer engagement software to enterprise customers including Fortune 1,000 brands.

About Lothbury Research

Lothbury Research is an independent equity research firm founded in 2021 and based in London. It publishes event-driven case studies at lothburyresearch, including qualitative views on case study pages. Wire releases are informational; full ratings and scenarios appear on the linked note.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements regarding completion of the proposed transaction, its timing and its expected effects. Actual results may differ materially. Completion remains subject to unsatisfied closing conditions, shareholder and Nasdaq approvals and the extended long stop date of November 19, 2026, and there can be no assurance the transaction completes. This release is not investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.