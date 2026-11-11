Top Outsourcing Medical Billing Services At Remitwright: Denial Management, A/R Recovery, Credentialing, NEMT And Home Care Billing Launch The Company's 2027 Service Line

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The New York medical billing company details the outsourcing medical billing services it is built around, what each one delivers, and how a dedicated billing team changes the result for independent practices.

New York City, NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitwright ( ), a US medical billing company, today launched the 2027 line of top outsourcing medical billing services it provides to independent medical practices, non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) providers and home care agencies, describing what each service covers, what the client receives, and why the company delivers every one of them through a dedicated billing team rather than a shared pool.







Top Medical Billing Outsourcing Company in USA

“Outsourcing medical billing only works if the practice can see what is being done,” said Michael Wilson, Manager at Remitwright.“So for every service we offer, there is a report, a named person and a turnaround the client can hold us to. That is the whole design.”

The top outsourcing medical billing services at Remitwright

1. Full-cycle medical billing and coding. Charge entry, coding review against documentation, claim scrubbing, electronic submission to Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payers, electronic remittance posting and patient statements. The client receives a weekly report listing every open claim with its status and next step.

2. Denial management. Every denied claim is categorized by reason code, corrected and resubmitted or appealed within the payer's deadline. Recurring causes - a missing modifier, an expired authorization, a documentation gap - are reported back to the practice with the fix, so the same denial stops recurring. Nothing is written off without a stated reason.

3. Accounts-receivable recovery. Aged receivables are worked by balance, payer and age, with insurance follow-up calls and resubmissions handled by the billing team and a monthly aging summary by bucket delivered to the owner. The service covers both ongoing A/R and one-time clean-up of a backlog inherited from a previous biller.

4. Eligibility verification and prior authorization. Coverage, copays and deductibles are confirmed before the visit, and authorizations are obtained, tracked by unit and date, and renewed before they lapse, so care is not delivered that cannot be billed.

5. Credentialing and payer enrollment. CAQH profile maintenance, Medicare and Medicaid enrollment, commercial payer applications, revalidations, and enrollment for new providers, new locations and expansion into new states, with a status tracker shared with the practice throughout.

6. NEMT billing. Reconciliation of completed trips against claims so no trip goes unbilled, claim submission through state Medicaid systems and transportation broker portals with the correct transportation codes and modifiers, and correction of denials for signature, mileage and authorization issues.

7. Home care and home health billing. Medicaid waiver and HCBS claims, electronic visit verification (EVV) exception resolution, Veterans Affairs community care billing, long-term care insurance claims and Medicare home health billing, with visits reconciled to claims every week.

8. Billing audit and reporting. A structured review of a practice's claims, denials, coding patterns and aging, delivered as a written findings report, available as a standalone service or as the first step of onboarding.

How the services are delivered

Each client is assigned a dedicated billing team that works remotely inside the client's existing EHR, practice management, dispatch or agency software. There is no data migration, no new subscription and no change to front-desk workflow. A HIPAA business associate agreement is signed before any access is granted, and billers use role-based, multi-factor-protected accounts in the client's own systems.

“The reason practices outsource is to stop worrying about billing. The reason they stay with a billing company is that they can see it is being done,” Wilson said.“Every service on this list ends in something the owner can read.”

Timing

The Calendar Year 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule lowers the conversion factor by 2.31% and replaces the G2211 add-on code with new modifiers effective January 1, 2027, and the 2027 Home Health final rule expands Medicare enrollment scrutiny for agencies. Clean claims, prompt denial follow-up and accurate credentialing carry more weight in 2027 than they did a year ago.

Practices, NEMT providers and agencies can request a billing review at . No patient information is required to get started.

About Remitwright

Remitwright is a US medical billing company serving independent medical practices, NEMT providers and home care agencies nationwide. Each client is assigned a dedicated billing team that works remotely within the client's existing software and reports weekly on every open claim. Services include medical billing and coding, eligibility verification, prior authorization, claim submission, payment posting, denial management, accounts-receivable recovery, credentialing and payer enrollment, NEMT billing and home care billing. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Michael Wilson, Manager

Remitwright

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Healthcare Medical Billing Services

Press Inquiries

Michael Wilson

sales [at] remitwright.com

