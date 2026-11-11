Madras HC Likely To Hear Anbil Mahesh's Bail Plea Today In School Approval Scam Case

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) The Madras High Court may hear on Thursday the bail application of former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh, who is in judicial custody in a case involving allegations that crores of rupees were collected from private schools under the guise of party contributions.

The allegations concern payments allegedly sought in return for securing permanent recognition and other permissions for private schools in Tamil Nadu.

The money, purportedly collected as party funds, forms the basis of the bribery case registered against the former minister. Mahesh approached the High Court after a special court dealing with corruption cases rejected his bail application. His latest petition seeks his release from custody while the criminal proceedings continue.

Appearing for Mahesh, senior advocate P. Wilson mentioned the bail petition before Justice V. Lakshminarayanan and requested an urgent hearing.

The judge indicated that the application could be taken up on Thursday if the necessary procedural formalities were completed. The indication leaves the proposed hearing dependent on the completion of those formalities.

The case also involves P.D. Arasakumar, who has already been arrested. Former legislators Muthukumar and Saravanan have surrendered in connection with the same matter.

The allegations against those named in the proceedings relate to the collection of money linked to school recognition and permissions.

Alongside his request for bail, Mahesh has separately moved the High Court seeking to quash the case against him. That petition challenges the continuation of the criminal proceedings and is distinct from his application for release from custody. Wilson also requested that the hearing on the quashing petition be deferred. Accepting the request, Justice Lakshminarayanan adjourned that matter to November 30.

The two petitions will therefore proceed separately: the bail application could be considered on Thursday, subject to completion of the required formalities, while the challenge seeking cancellation of the case is scheduled for later this month.

Mahesh remains in custody following the special court's rejection of bail. Thursday's anticipated proceedings concern his request for release; the separate question of whether the case should be quashed will come before the High Court on the adjourned date. The allegations remain subject to adjudication through the judicial process.