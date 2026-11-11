Rumble's AI Business Now Drives 70% Of Revenue CEO Chris Pavlovski Says GPU Fleet Is 'Nearly Sold Out'



RUM's Q3 revenue surged 290% to $96.6 million, beating analyst estimates, with Quake AI contributing over 70% of sales.

The company's 22,000-GPU fleet operated at 85% utilization. RUM began cutting costs in its video business in Q3, with savings expected in 2027.

RUM Group Inc. (RUM) is ramping up its transformation from a video platform into an AI infrastructure provider, with Quake AI generating over 70% of third-quarter revenue. CEO Chris Pavlovski highlighted strong GPU demand, 85% fleet utilization and the company's first-ever positive adjusted EBITDA quarter, signaling a major business shift.

RUM Group stock inched 0.5% lower overnight Wednesday. The stock surged 16% in the regular session, to its best day in 18 months.

AI Infrastructure Powers RUM's Revenue Growth

In Q3, RUM posted $96.6 million in revenue, a 290% jump year-on-year. The result also exceeded the upper end of management's guidance by 3.8% and beat analysts' consensus of $88.67 million. Quake AI accounted for $68.2 million of sales, more than 70% of the total. Its contribution reflects the first complete quarter of consolidated operations following Rumble's June acquisition of Northern Data.

Rumble operated around 22,000 NVIDIA GPUs at 85% capacity during the quarter. It also bought 8.26 million more Northern Data shares, increasing its ownership from 85.2% to about 98%.

For Q4, RUM expects revenue between $88 million and $94 million.

Quake AI Becomes RUM's Growth Engine

During the Q3 earnings call, RUM CEO Christopher Pavlovski discussed how dramatically the company's operations have changed following the integration of Quake AI. The division generated more than 70% of Rumble's revenue, marking a major departure from its earlier dependence on video operations.

“A year ago, our revenue came almost entirely from video. Today, AI infrastructure is the core of our business, the engine of our growth. Now, RUM Group is maturing into a profitable business, one that generates returns for you, our shareholders. That's the turn this quarter represents, and we're just getting started,” said Pavlovski.

Pavlovski believes the imbalance between available computing power and customer demand will continue to push GPU prices higher. With most existing customer agreements set to expire by early 2027, Rumble intends to renegotiate pricing.

“As of the third quarter, we are running at 85% utilization, which means we are nearly sold out. This is the cash engine of our business. And the market is moving in our favor.”

RUM's Video Business Undergoes Cost Reset

As RUM expands its AI business, it is also making changes to its video operations to reduce costs. The company began these efforts in Q3 and expects to see savings in 2027.

The restructuring centers on two ideas: using automation through Rumble Studio to improve monetization and adopting a creator-focused economic model. These changes would improve operations while allowing RUM to focus on its expanding AI infrastructure business.

What Are RUM Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish'. The stock recorded a 514% surge in message volume over the past 24 hours.

A user said,“We've got a face ripper short covering rally coming. This is "meme "type stuff about to happen.”

Another user said,“Dang....$NVDA just lost all pricing power. Thats great news for the builders of AI data centers...like $RUM $ORCL $META and $AMZN.”

A third user said,“Rumble isn't just a video platform anymore; it is acting as a major computing provider for Anthropic. $RUM is using its Quake AI infrastructure (powered by thousands of Nvidia GPUs) to host Anthropic's Claude models. A successful IPO validates Anthropic's long-term financial health to pay out this massive 6-year contract.”

RUM stock has dropped 5% year-to-date.

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