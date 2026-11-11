Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures Drop 5 Degrees Below Normal, Low Pressure Brewing

The weather across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is expected to remain largely dry over the coming days, even as a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal draws attention. The possibility of a low-pressure area forming this week has prompted authorities to issue an advisory for fishermen, while temperatures across several parts of the Telugu-speaking states have dropped below normal.

Low-Pressure Area Likely Over Bay of Bengal by Friday

A low-pressure area is expected to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal by Friday, November 13, under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and neighbouring regions.

According to Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) and CEO of RTGS, the system is likely to move in a northwesterly direction.

It may strengthen into a well-marked low-pressure area by Saturday, November 14. Weather officials have also indicated that the system could intensify further into a depression by Sunday, November 15.

Its eventual movement and intensity will become clearer over the next few days.

Fishermen Advised Against Venturing Into Bay of Bengal

The developing weather system could make sea conditions rough over parts of the Bay of Bengal.

Authorities have warned fishermen against venturing into the southeast, southwest and central Bay of Bengal from Saturday, November 14, to Tuesday, November 17.

The advisory comes amid the possibility of the low-pressure system strengthening as it moves northwestwards.

However, there is no immediate indication of a direct impact on Andhra Pradesh from this system. Its future trajectory will be monitored before any further assessment of its possible influence on the coastal regions.

Dry Weather to Continue as Temperatures Drop in AP and Telangana

Despite the developing system over the Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana are likely to experience predominantly dry weather.

Northeasterly winds are currently prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels over these regions. Their influence is expected to keep rainfall activity limited across the Telugu states for now.

Meanwhile, residents are already experiencing a noticeable increase in cold conditions in several areas. Minimum temperatures in many locations have been recorded around 4 to 5 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average.

The dip in temperatures suggests that winter conditions are becoming more pronounced across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

For now, residents can expect largely dry conditions accompanied by cooler temperatures. The formation and movement of the upcoming low-pressure system will remain important factors in determining the weather outlook for the next few days.