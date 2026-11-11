PFRDA To Observe Children's Financial Security Week From 1220 November 2026 To Promote Early Financial Planning
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 11 November 2026: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) will observe Children's Financial Security Week (CFSW) from 12 to 20 November 2026, in commemoration of Children's Day on 14 November, to promote financial literacy among children, raise awareness and encourage enrolment under the NPS Vatsalya Scheme.
The initiative aims to highlight the importance of starting financial planning early in a child's life and encouraging parents and guardians to take informed steps towards their children's long-term financial security.
The campaign will be undertaken in collaboration with key stakeholders, including National Center for Financial Education (NCFE), Points of Presence (PoPs), Pension Funds, and the Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs), to expand the reach of NPS Vatsalya-related information through physical outreach, digital platforms, and public awareness initiatives.
The theme for this year's campaign is "Secure Their Future, Empower Their Dreams" - "सुरक्षित भक्षिष्य, सशक्त सपने". The theme underscores the importance of building a foundation for children's financial security and enabling them to pursue their aspirations with greater financial preparedness.
During the week, participating stakeholders will be encouraged to undertake a range of awareness and promotional activities, including special enrolment drives, interactive awareness sessions for parents and guardians, digital campaigns, dissemination of educational materials, and outreach through schools and other educational institutions. These initiatives will aim to familiarise parents and guardians with the Scheme's features, eligibility requirements, enrolment procedure and contribution-related provisions. NCFE will organise Train the Trainers (ToT) program for its trainers, Pension Literacy Activities for Teachers and Students and undertake digital initiatives.
About PFRDA
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is the statutory regulatory body established under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 2013, to promote old-age income security by establishing, developing and regulating pension funds and protecting the interests of subscribers to pension fund schemes.
The initiative aims to highlight the importance of starting financial planning early in a child's life and encouraging parents and guardians to take informed steps towards their children's long-term financial security.
The campaign will be undertaken in collaboration with key stakeholders, including National Center for Financial Education (NCFE), Points of Presence (PoPs), Pension Funds, and the Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs), to expand the reach of NPS Vatsalya-related information through physical outreach, digital platforms, and public awareness initiatives.
The theme for this year's campaign is "Secure Their Future, Empower Their Dreams" - "सुरक्षित भक्षिष्य, सशक्त सपने". The theme underscores the importance of building a foundation for children's financial security and enabling them to pursue their aspirations with greater financial preparedness.
During the week, participating stakeholders will be encouraged to undertake a range of awareness and promotional activities, including special enrolment drives, interactive awareness sessions for parents and guardians, digital campaigns, dissemination of educational materials, and outreach through schools and other educational institutions. These initiatives will aim to familiarise parents and guardians with the Scheme's features, eligibility requirements, enrolment procedure and contribution-related provisions. NCFE will organise Train the Trainers (ToT) program for its trainers, Pension Literacy Activities for Teachers and Students and undertake digital initiatives.
About PFRDA
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is the statutory regulatory body established under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 2013, to promote old-age income security by establishing, developing and regulating pension funds and protecting the interests of subscribers to pension fund schemes.
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