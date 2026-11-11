Fundedtrading Named Best Prop Firm Comparison Platform At London Prop Trading Expo Awards 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"Karol Cempa, CEO of FinMedia Group (left), receives the Best Prop Firm Comparison Platform award for FundedTrading from Simon Campbell, CEO of Investing Expos, at the London Prop Trading Expo Awards 2026."FundedTrading, a prop firm review and comparison platform operated by FinMedia Group, has been named Best Prop Firm Comparison Platform at the London Prop Trading Expo Awards 2026 in London.

Singapore - November 11, 2026 - FundedTrading, a prop firm review and comparison platform operated by FinMedia Group, has been named Best Prop Firm Comparison Platform at the London Prop Trading Expo Awards 2026. The award was presented on 22 October 2026 at Old Billingsgate in London, ahead of the two-day London Prop Trading Expo.

The London Prop Trading Expo Awards recognise firms and service providers across the proprietary trading industry. The 2026 programme named winners in 24 categories, covering prop firms, trading platforms, technology providers and payment processors. Other 2026 winners included FXIFY, CMC Funded and PropAccount. The expo is organised by Investing Expos LLC.

FundedTrading publishes independent reviews and comparisons of proprietary trading firms, which offer traders evaluation programmes and simulated funded accounts. Its directory covers more than 140 firms. Alongside its reviews, it operates a payout tracker based on blockchain-recorded payouts, a search traffic tracker for prop firms, a trading tools directory and a B2B directory of technology, platform and payment providers.

"Prop trading moves quickly, and traders need information they can check before they choose a firm," said Karol Cempa, CEO of FinMedia Group, which operates FundedTrading. "This award belongs to the traders who read, compare and review with us, and to the team that checks every rule and price at the source."

FundedTrading attended the London Prop Trading Expo as an official media partner, with its own stand at the event. On 24 October, Karol Cempa gave a talk titled "Prop Firm Partnerships with Comparison Websites" on the Industry Insiders Stage, and joined the Main Stage panel "What Prop Firms Really Want: The Ideal Trader Profile" alongside speakers from The 5%ers, Black Arrow, Trade Tech Solutions and Tickblaze.

The recognition follows a year in which FundedTrading expanded beyond prop firm reviews. In 2026 it added coverage of technology, platform and payment providers for prop firm operators, launched a trading tools directory, and began publishing payout data drawn directly from public blockchains.

Information about FundedTrading's reviews, payout tracker and comparison tools is available at.

About Us

FundedTrading is a prop firm review and comparison platform operated by FinMedia Group. Founded in 2022, it publishes independent reviews of proprietary trading firms, alongside a payout tracker, a traffic tracker, a trading tools directory and a B2B directory. Its mission is to help traders compare prop firms on verifiable data before they choose an evaluation. FundedTrading was named Best Prop Firm Comparison Platform at the London Prop Trading Expo Awards 2026.