Durda Co. Launches Wave Band: Minimalist White Gold Men's Ring

MENAFN - GetNews)"The newest addition to the Durda Co. ring line pairs a subtle wave texture with the waterproof, adjustable fit of the OG band"Durda Jewelry Co. unveils the Wave Band, a minimalist white gold ring with a subtle wave texture and the same waterproof, adjustable fit as the OG band.

Portland November 11, 2026

Durda Jewelry Co., the minimalist jewelry brand known as Durda Co., today announced the launch of the Wave Band. The new ring comes in white gold and joins the company's growing ring collection. It is designed for people who want an understated accessory with a bit more character than a classic plain band.

The Wave Band builds on the foundation of Durda Co.'s OG band, the brand's original minimalist ring. It keeps everything customers value about the OG: a clean profile, a waterproof build, and an adjustable size. The difference is a subtle wave texture across the surface that catches the light and adds quiet movement without giving up the simplicity the brand is known for.

Minimalism With a Twist

Durda Co. was built around one idea: good jewelry should be simple, well made, and an honest reflection of personal style. The Wave Band follows that approach. The wave detail is deliberately restrained. It is noticeable up close but never loud, so the ring works with a suit at the office as easily as with a T-shirt on the weekend.

The white gold finish gives the Wave Band a cool, modern tone that pairs well with silver and white gold bracelets and necklaces. It also creates an appealing contrast when stacked with gold pieces. For customers who already own the OG band, the Wave Band is a natural second ring, whether worn on its own or layered for a more personal look.

Made for Everyday Life, Not the Jewelry Box

Like every ring in the Durda Co. line, the Wave Band is made to be worn every day. It is 100% waterproof and holds up against water, sweat, and high temperatures. Wearers can keep it on in the shower, at the pool, or during a workout without worrying about damage.

The ring also has an adjustable size, one of the most popular features of the OG band. The adjustable design makes it easier to find a comfortable fit without the guesswork of traditional ring sizing. That makes the Wave Band a practical choice for first-time ring buyers and an easy gift for someone else.

A Statement From Durda Co.

“The OG band showed us that people want jewelry they never have to take off,” said the Durda Co. team.“With the Wave Band, we wanted to keep everything that makes the OG so easy to wear: the waterproof build, the adjustable fit, and the clean design. Then we added a texture that gives it its own personality. It's still minimalist, just with a little more movement.”

Expanding a Complete Minimalist Collection

The Wave Band joins a Durda Co. lineup that includes men's and women's bracelets, rings, necklaces, and curated jewelry sets. The brand's bracelet range already has a wave-inspired design, the Wave Cuff, so the Wave Band gives customers a coordinated ring-and-bracelet pairing for a cohesive, layered look.

The new ring reflects Durda Co. 's commitment to expanding its collection thoughtfully. Each new piece is meant to fit with the rest of the line and to stay true to the brand's core principles of simplicity, quality, and everyday durability.

Availability

The Wave Band in white gold is available now through Durda Co.'s official online store, alongside the OG band and the brand's full range of minimalist jewelry.

About Durda Jewelry Co.

Durda Jewelry Co. (Durda Co.) is a minimalist jewelry brand that makes accessories for people who value simplicity, quality, and personal style. Its collection includes bracelets, rings, necklaces, and sets for men and women, in finishes such as gold, white gold, silver, and black. Durda Co. designs its pieces for real life: waterproof, durable, and comfortable enough to wear every day.