Distinctive Home Automation Reports 14% Increase In New York Lutron Projects

MENAFN - GetNews)"Distinctive Home Automation"Distinctive Home Automation reports 14% growth in New York Lutron projects and outlines planning priorities for personalized lighting and shading, drawing on Lutron's 2026 residential research.

New York, NY - November 11, 2026

Distinctive Home Automation reports a 14% increase in its New York Lutron projects from January through November 2026 to date, compared with the same period in 2025. The projects span new residential construction and renovations. Alongside the increase, the company is outlining practical considerations for personalized lighting and shading, including system compatibility, household routines, and installation requirements.

The company's guidance addresses a question raised by Lutron's Luxury Residential 2026 Trend Report: Living with Light: how can interest in personalized lighting translate into everyday use? Among affluent U.S. homeowners surveyed for the report, 42% expressed interest in preset or curated lighting scenes, while 9% reported using them.

Distinctive Home Automation emphasizes that planning begins with understanding what residents want their lighting and shades to do. Equipment selection follows that discussion. Desired routines might include opening bedroom shades in the morning, adjusting selected lights for evening use, or coordinating shades and lighting when a media system is activated.

“The key is to define the desired behavior before installation,” the company explains.

That planning must account for the capabilities of the selected products. According to Distinctive, compatible motors, communication interfaces, and control equipment are necessary for coordinated operation. Supported commands, system feedback, and automation features vary by product and software version, making compatibility checks an essential part of the design process.

The company also identifies fabric selection as a factor in whether a programmed routine delivers the expected result. A solar shade selected to manage daytime glare and preserve a skyline view may not provide dependable privacy after dark when interior lights are on. An evening scene therefore requires consideration of both the controls and the window treatment itself.

Distinctive recommends evaluating fabric samples against the actual windows and views, ideally under different lighting conditions. Where appropriate, separate daytime and evening shades can address needs that a single fabric cannot satisfy.

New York installation conditions add another layer of planning. Concrete ceilings, limited soffit depth, and restrictions on drilling or electrical work can affect mounting and concealment options. Condominium and cooperative buildings may also require contractor approvals and scheduled access before installation can proceed.

Power and maintenance requirements differ between new construction and finished apartments. Distinctive identifies hardwired shades as an option to consider during major renovations, when electrical provisions can be coordinated before finishes are completed. Battery-powered systems can reduce disruption in existing interiors, provided the selected equipment meets the shade's operating requirements and remains accessible for charging or service.

The company recommends documenting the fabric, motor, controls, mounting arrangement, electrical work, and commissioning process in the project scope. This establishes shared expectations for how the system will operate and how it will be maintained.

The reported 14% increase reflects Distinctive Home Automation's own New York Lutron project activity. Lutron's national research provides broader industry context rather than a measurement of adoption across New York.

About Distinctive Home Automation

Distinctive Home Automation is a New York smart home automation company with more than 30 years of experience in residential technology and integrated home systems. A Lutron Black Diamond Dealer for several years, the company provides lighting control, motorized shading, smart home & office automation services. Thirty years of craftsmanship and attention to detail are reflected in the five-star rated smart home automation company profile.