Fundedtrading And Propaccount Partner To Support New Prop Firm Launches

MENAFN - GetNews)"PropAccount and FundedTrading partnership announcement."FundedTrading, a prop firm review and comparison platform, has partnered with PropAccount, the white-label prop firm technology provider powered by FPFX Tech, to support operators launching new prop firms.

Singapore - November 11, 2026 - FundedTrading, a prop firm review and comparison platform operated by FinMedia Group, has announced a partnership with PropAccount, the white-label prop firm technology provider powered by FPFX Tech. The two companies were both recognised at the London Prop Trading Expo Awards 2026, where FundedTrading received Best Prop Firm Comparison Platform and PropAccount received Best White Label Prop Trading Solution.

The partnership addresses two stages that new prop firm operators face. The first is technical: a new firm needs trading platforms, risk management, payment processing, identity verification, a website and a trader dashboard before it can open. The second is commercial: once a firm is live, it has to reach traders who are already comparing providers before they choose an evaluation.

Under the agreement, operators who launch a prop firm through PropAccount and reference FundedTrading receive marketing credit equal to 50 percent of their PropAccount setup fee. On the company's $3,000 white-label plans, that is $1,500 in credit, which applies to FundedTrading's marketing services, including email features, giveaways, social media campaigns and sponsored content.

According to PropAccount, the company has supported more than 300 prop firm launches and can bring a new firm live in as little as seven days. Its white-label plans start with a one-time setup fee of $3,000, with no monthly software fees. During 2026 the company introduced PropGenie, a branding studio that builds a firm's website and trader dashboard, and later added a Marketing Hub within it. It also launched PropWallet, which allows traders to receive payouts as store credit.

FundedTrading publishes independent reviews and comparisons of proprietary trading firms. Its directory covers 150 firms. Alongside its reviews, it operates a payout tracker based on blockchain-recorded payouts, a search traffic tracker for prop firms, a trading tools directory and a B2B directory of technology, platform and payment providers.

"Launching a prop firm has become faster, but finding traders has not become any easier," said Karol Cempa, CEO of FinMedia Group, which operates FundedTrading. "PropAccount covers the build. This partnership gives new operators a practical way to be seen by traders who are already comparing firms."

Details of PropAccount's launch plans are available at Operators planning a launch can also find FundedTrading's guide at start-a-prop-firm/.

About PropAccount

PropAccount, powered by FPFX Tech, is a white-label technology provider for prop firms. According to the company, it has supported more than 300 prop firm launches. PropAccount was named Best White Label Prop Trading Solution at the London Prop Trading Expo Awards 2026.

About Us

FundedTrading is a prop firm review and comparison platform operated by FinMedia Group. Founded in 2022, it publishes independent reviews of proprietary trading firms, alongside a payout tracker, a traffic tracker, a trading tools directory and a B2B directory. Its mission is to help traders compare prop firms on verifiable data before they choose an evaluation. FundedTrading was named Best Prop Firm Comparison Platform at the London Prop Trading Expo Awards 2026.