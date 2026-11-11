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Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 12, 2026: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai And More


Date: 2026-11-11 09:30:32

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Petrol and diesel prices today, November 12, 2026: Motorists across India continue to keep a close watch on daily fuel prices as petrol and diesel rates remain an important part of household and transportation expenses. Oil marketing companies revise retail fuel prices every morning at 6 am under the dynamic fuel pricing mechanism.

Petrol prices in major Indian cities remained unchanged on Thursday, November 12, compared with the previous day's rates. The latest figures show differences in fuel costs across metropolitan cities, with rates varying depending on local taxes, transportation costs and state-level levies.

Petrol and Diesel City-Wise Rates - November 12, 2026

City Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre)
Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20
Mumbai Rs 103.54 Rs 98.03
Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82
Chennai Rs 107.74 Rs 99.55
Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80
Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 103.82

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily at 6 am. Retail rates differ across cities because of state taxes, local levies and transportation costs. Crude oil prices, currency movements and global supply conditions are among the factors influencing domestic fuel prices.

The global crude oil market also remains an important factor influencing domestic fuel prices. International developments, geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in crude oil benchmarks can affect the cost of importing and refining petroleum products.

Although international crude oil movements are closely monitored, changes in global prices do not necessarily translate into immediate revisions in retail petrol and diesel rates in India.

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AsiaNet News

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