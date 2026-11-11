Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 12, 2026: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai And More
|City
|Petrol (per litre)
|Diesel (per litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 103.54
|Rs 98.03
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.74
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 110.93
|Rs 98.80
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 103.82
Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily at 6 am. Retail rates differ across cities because of state taxes, local levies and transportation costs. Crude oil prices, currency movements and global supply conditions are among the factors influencing domestic fuel prices.
The global crude oil market also remains an important factor influencing domestic fuel prices. International developments, geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in crude oil benchmarks can affect the cost of importing and refining petroleum products.
Although international crude oil movements are closely monitored, changes in global prices do not necessarily translate into immediate revisions in retail petrol and diesel rates in India.
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