Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Air Quality Slips To 319, IIT Delhi Records Severe 413

Delhi's brief spell of relatively better air quality appears to have ended, with pollution levels rising again on Thursday, November 12. The city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 319, placing it firmly in the 'very poor' category.

This comes just a day after Delhi recorded an AQI of 299 on Wednesday, November 11, bringing the city marginally closer to the 'poor' category. However, the improvement proved temporary as pollution levels increased across several neighbourhoods.

According to monitoring data recorded at 6:30 am on Thursday, 36 of Delhi's 58 air quality monitoring stations reported AQI readings above 300, highlighting the widespread nature of the pollution problem.

IIT Delhi records severe AQI of 413; several areas remain heavily polluted

While Delhi's overall AQI remained in the very poor category, some monitoring stations recorded even more alarming figures.

IIT Delhi reported an AQI of 413, placing it in the 'severe' category and emerging as the most polluted monitoring location among those highlighted in the morning readings.

Jaffarpur and ITO followed with AQI readings of 394 each, while Burari Crossing recorded 378. Other badly affected locations included Pusa Road at 382, Dwarka at 376, JNU at 376 and Mathura Road at 363.

The figures underline how pollution levels continue to vary across the capital, with several neighbourhoods experiencing particularly unhealthy air. Stubble burning in neighbouring states has also been identified as one of the contributing factors behind Delhi's post-Diwali pollution spike.

Delhi weather forecast offers little hope of pollution relief

Weather conditions are unlikely to provide significant relief from Delhi's worsening air quality over the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not forecast rainfall in the national capital through November 15.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius during this period.

For Thursday, the maximum temperature is expected to settle between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius, with the minimum ranging from 15 to 17 degrees Celsius. Friday and Saturday could see maximum temperatures between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Although a Western Disturbance is approaching, temperatures are not expected to change significantly. With no rainfall anticipated, Delhi residents may have to contend with elevated pollution levels for the next few days.