Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Bay Of Bengal Low Pressure To Bring Rain, Check 5-Day Forecast

Tamil Nadu is likely to experience rainfall across several districts over the next few days as a low-pressure system is expected to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate showers in parts of southern and delta Tamil Nadu on November 12, while Chennai may witness very light rainfall.

The weather department has also cautioned fishermen against venturing into certain parts of the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal due to strong winds. Here are three key updates from the latest weather bulletin.

Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast Today: 9 Districts Likely To Receive Showers

According to the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places across nine districts on Thursday, November 12.

The districts on the rainfall list are Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari. Karaikal is also likely to receive similar weather conditions.

Meanwhile, isolated parts of the Western Ghats districts and northern coastal Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry, may experience light rainfall. The remaining parts of the state are expected to witness predominantly dry weather.

The IMD has also indicated a possible change in weather conditions with a low-pressure area likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 13. The system is expected to move northwestwards and could intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area within the following 24 hours.

An atmospheric circulation is currently persisting over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining areas at an altitude of around 0.9 km.

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: What To Expect From November 13 To 16

The weather department has predicted varying rainfall activity across Tamil Nadu over the next four days. While southern and delta districts are likely to receive showers initially, rainfall activity may extend to parts of northern Tamil Nadu by November 16.

Here is the day-wise forecast:

- November 13: Isolated parts of the Western Ghats districts and northern coastal Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may receive light rainfall. Dry weather is expected across the remaining districts.

- November 14: Moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari. Karaikal may also receive moderate showers. Very light rainfall is possible in isolated parts of northern coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

- November 15: Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari may receive moderate rainfall. Light showers are likely over isolated areas of the Western Ghats, delta districts and northern coastal Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry and Karaikal.

- November 16: Rainfall activity may shift towards northern Tamil Nadu. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are likely to receive moderate showers at isolated places. Southern Tamil Nadu may witness light rainfall, while dry conditions are expected elsewhere, including Puducherry and Karaikal.

Chennai Weather Today

Chennai is likely to experience partly cloudy skies on November 12, with very light rainfall possible in a few parts of the city.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 31-32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Fishermen Alert: Strong Winds Expected Over Andaman Sea And Bay Of Bengal

The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen as strong winds are expected over parts of the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal over the next few days.

The wind forecast is as follows:

- November 12: Squally winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over the Andaman Sea.

- November 13 and 14: Similar wind conditions are expected over the Andaman Sea and most parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and occasional gusts of up to 60 kmph.

In view of these conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the affected sea areas on the specified dates.

The warning comes as a fresh low-pressure system is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal, potentially influencing weather conditions over parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days.