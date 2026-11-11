Nostrum's Kazakhstan Hydrocarbon Processing Up 13.26% In Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)British oil and gas company Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, which operated in Kazakhstan, increased its average daily hydrocarbon processing volume by 13.26% year-on-year to 26,724 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first nine months of 2026, according to the company's operational report.

This compares to 23,596 boepd in the same period of 2025. The processing volume includes the company's own production from the Chinarevskoye field, feedstock supplied by Ural Oil & Gas LLP, and condensate processed under tolling arrangements.

The increase was driven by higher feedstock supplies from Ural Oil & Gas LLP and geological and technical measures to manage the natural production decline at the Chinarevskoye field.

The company's average daily titled output increased by 12.78% to 18,383 boepd in the reporting period, compared to 16,300 boepd in the first nine months of 2025.

Average daily sales rose by 14.76% year-on-year to 16,455 boepd, up from 14,339 boepd a year earlier.

Dry gas output increased by 20.95% to 11,248 boepd, compared to 9,300 boepd in the first nine months of 2025. Dry gas accounted for 61.19% of total titled output.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production rose by 15.54% to 3,510 boepd, compared to 3,038 boepd a year earlier, accounting for 19.10% of total output.

Crude oil production declined by 19.23% to 1,941 boepd, down from 2,403 boepd, representing 10.56% of total titled output.

Stabilized condensate production increased by 8.02% to 1,684 boepd, compared to 1,559 boepd in the same period of 2025, accounting for 9.16% of the product mix.

In June 2026, the company completed the scheduled maintenance of Gas Treatment Unit No. 3 (GTU-3) within the planned budget. Maintenance of the oil treatment unit and GTU-1/2 was carried out in late September and early October.

On 15 October 2026, Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC completed the sale of its Kazakhstan operations, which included its 100% interest in Zhaikmunai LLP carrying out production of hydrocarbons in the Chinarevskoye oil and gas condensate field, and its 80% interest in Positiv Invest LLP, which holds the subsoil use rights for the "Kamenskoe" and "Kamensko-Teplovsko-Tokarevskoe" areas in the West Kazakhstan region (the Stepnoy Leopard fields).

"Up until the completion of the sale of its Kazakhstan operations, Nostrum continued to maintain strong operational resilience, disciplined financial management, and the highest standards of health, safety and environmental performance," Viktor Gladun, Chief Executive Officer of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, said.