Kyrgyzstan's Road Paving Volume To Exceed 1,700 Km In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The total length of roads to be paved across Kyrgyzstan will exceed 1,700 kilometers in 2026.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, this was stated by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev during a ceremony marking the professional holiday of road sector workers at the Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic on October 30.

He noted that the figures demonstrate the significant expansion of road construction activities across the country.

"Over the past five years, a significant number of major roads have been built. In terms of the volume of asphalt laid nationwide, 1,545 kilometers of roads were paved in 2025, and this year that figure will exceed 1,700 kilometers," he said.

In his speech, Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that the country's economic capacity had expanded significantly over the past five years under the leadership of President Sadyr Japarov.

He added that while approximately 2 billion soms ($22.87 million) had previously been allocated annually for road sector development, funding had reached 60 billion soms ($686.12 million) in recent years.

"Today, global logistics chains are being restructured, and countries are opening new routes to international markets. I am confident that every cargo shipment passing through Kyrgyzstan as part of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway under construction will generate revenue for our country, open up new opportunities for entrepreneurs, and create jobs for our citizens," Adylbek Kasymaliev concluded.

Trend estimates that Kyrgyzstan's road construction activity could continue expanding in the coming years, supported by increased state funding and the development of regional transport infrastructure. The expected growth in asphalt paving volumes indicates continued expansion of the country's road construction programme, while the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway could further strengthen demand for connecting roads and logistics infrastructure.

According to Trend 's calculations, asphalt paving volumes are expected to increase by at least 10% in 2026 compared to the previous year. If a similar annual growth rate is maintained, paving volumes could increase by a further 10% in 2027. Meanwhile, state funding for road sector development has increased 30-fold over the past five years, representing a 2,900% rise.