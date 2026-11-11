Book-Loving Snow Kids Shine At The Global South Media And Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Publicity Department of the CPC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee

HARBIN, China, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 13, "Book-loving Snow Kids" made a splendid appearance at the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference, alongside the launch of the Arabic-language edition of China's Governance under Xi Jinping's leadership I in Cairo, Egypt. On this high-profile international stage, as the cultural IP for Heilongjiang Province's national reading initiative, "Book-loving Snow Kids" leveraged reading culture as a medium to present the unique charm of China's people-to-people and cultural exchanges to the world.

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Developed by the Publicity Department of the CPC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee, "Book-loving Snow Kids" serves as a key cultural vehicle for advancing nationwide reading and fostering a book-rich society in Heilongjiang. Centered on two core characters, Dongdong the Tiger Boy and Beibei the Girl Er'ya, the IP has shouldered the mission of promoting nationwide reading and disseminating Heilongjiang's culture since its launch in January 2026. It strives to make reading enjoyable and accessible, blending the cultural heritage of the black-soil land with the books.

This appearance of "Book-loving Snow Kids" at the Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference has carried book-loving culture across national borders, emerging as a heart-warming highlight in Chinese-Arab cultural exchanges. It has also brought the concept of cherishing reading from Heilongjiang to the global stage. In the future, Dongdong and Beibei will keep acting as a cultural IP bond to inspire more young people to love reading, read good books and read wisely.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558