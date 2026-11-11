Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Plans To Start Musi Project Soon

Telangana CM Announces Musi Rejuvenation Project

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the works of the Musi rejuvenation project- Phase One would be started soon. The Chief Minister assured that the affected communities under the Musi project would be provided relief.

Speaking after inaugurating Tummidi Kunta lake on Wednesday, the CM observed that Hyderabad is known as a city of rocks and lakes. Out of the 1,372 lakes that once existed in Hyderabad, 50 per cent have already vanished due to various reasons. Encroachments on these lakes lead to water stagnation on roads during heavy rains, and the residential colonies are becoming waterlogged.

Environmental Concerns and Restoration Efforts

CM Revanth Reddy expressed concern over increasing pollution of the Musi. Due to pollution, the people of Nalgonda district were facing hardships. To ensure a clean environment, the government decided to revive the Musi River.“My vision is to preserve nature and strive to promote Hyderabad as a world-class city. As part of this effort, we are restoring the city's lakes,” he said as per the CMO.

Reiterating that the Musi River would be cleaned and restored, the Chief Minister said, appealing to all to extend support to the government's initiative to rejuvenate Musi irrespective of political affiliations. The CM remembered that Nizam constructed the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs to protect the city from floods and highlighted the importance of the Musi River, which originates in Vikarabad at the confluence of the Musa and Eesa streams. Since river-based civilisations flourished in many parts of the world, the Nizam rulers developed the Musi River basin a century ago.

Community and Cultural Significance

CM Revanth Reddy explained that the lives of the city's residents are deeply intertwined with the Musi River. It is part of our culture to name our daughters after rivers. The project was not just about beautifying the Musi but also about complete rejuvenation. The government resolved to clean the entire river and ensure no encroachments.

The Chief Minister praised film hero Nagarjuna for extending support to the revival of Thammidi Kunta lake. "We have expanded the lake-which had shrunk to just 14 acres-to 30 acres. Nagarjuna came forward with a generous heart and handed over 2 acres of land to the government," he stated. The CM said that the revived lake would be a big tourism spot and the focus would be shifted from Shilparamam to the lake soon. The Chief Minister instructed HYDRAA officials and police to take necessary measures to ensure safety and security here. Let us develop a 'lake economy' here. A 'Jammi' tree will be planted within the lake premises, and it will be a venue for Dussehra celebrations reflecting our culture.

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