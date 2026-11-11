Rightcliqhub Introduces Home LED And Smart TV Repair Service In Bangalore For Display, Sound And Power Faults
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The platform has started inspection and repair of LED, LCD and smart televisions at the customer's address, covering all brands. Details on the faults covered, visit process, charges and warranty terms are outlined in the release.
Bangalore, November 05, 2024 – RightCliqHub, a home services platform operated by Rightcliq Concepts Pvt Ltd, has started a TV repair service in Bangalore for LED, LCD and smart televisions. Households can book a technician through the platform's website or by phone, with inspection and repair carried out at the customer's address instead of a service workshop.
The television has moved from a simple display to a connected device used for streaming, gaming and video calls. As the set has grown more complex, the range of faults reported by households has widened. Moving a large screen to a repair centre is difficult and carries a risk of damage in transit, which often leads owners to delay repairs.
The service covers the following faults:
Television not switching on
Set shutting down on its own or powering off automatically
Blue, green or black screen
Flickering screen or sudden shutdown during use
No sound while the picture works
Audio and video out of sync
Display panel problems
Power supply board faults
Motherboard faults
Backlight failure
HDMI port faults
Speaker problems
A background-verified technician visits the home, inspects the set and identifies the fault before any repair is proposed. The visit carries an inspection charge of ₹200, and the final price is communicated after the inspection and before work begins. Time slots are available between 8 AM and 8 PM, with a same-day option. Televisions of all brands are included, regardless of where they were purchased.
Where a fault cannot be corrected at home, the television is collected by the service partner, repaired at a workshop and returned to the address. According to the platform, repairs are covered by a 90-day service warranty. Compensation against the original invoice is also available if the television is damaged during the visit, with insurance of up to ₹10,000. Owners of sets still under the manufacturer's warranty are asked to mention it at the time of booking so that the repair can be planned within the warranty terms.
The new service adds to the platform's existing repair categories, which include air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, laptops and water purifiers. Further details and the price list are available on the service page. The service currently covers the city of Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysore, Pune and Delhi NCR.
About RightCliqHub
RightCliqHub is a home services platform operated by Rightcliq Concepts Pvt Ltd. The platform connects households with background-verified professionals for appliance repair, maintenance, cleaning, pest control, painting and other home improvement work. It operates in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysore, Pune and Delhi NCR, and customers can book services through its website, mobile app or phone. Pricing is shared after inspection, and completed repairs are covered by a service warranty. RightCliqHub provides independent repair services and is not affiliated with or endorsed by any appliance brand.
For Media Inquiries –
Contact Person: Amrita Biswas
Telephone: +91 740-607-9090
Email:...
Website:
Bangalore, November 05, 2024 – RightCliqHub, a home services platform operated by Rightcliq Concepts Pvt Ltd, has started a TV repair service in Bangalore for LED, LCD and smart televisions. Households can book a technician through the platform's website or by phone, with inspection and repair carried out at the customer's address instead of a service workshop.
The television has moved from a simple display to a connected device used for streaming, gaming and video calls. As the set has grown more complex, the range of faults reported by households has widened. Moving a large screen to a repair centre is difficult and carries a risk of damage in transit, which often leads owners to delay repairs.
The service covers the following faults:
Television not switching on
Set shutting down on its own or powering off automatically
Blue, green or black screen
Flickering screen or sudden shutdown during use
No sound while the picture works
Audio and video out of sync
Display panel problems
Power supply board faults
Motherboard faults
Backlight failure
HDMI port faults
Speaker problems
A background-verified technician visits the home, inspects the set and identifies the fault before any repair is proposed. The visit carries an inspection charge of ₹200, and the final price is communicated after the inspection and before work begins. Time slots are available between 8 AM and 8 PM, with a same-day option. Televisions of all brands are included, regardless of where they were purchased.
Where a fault cannot be corrected at home, the television is collected by the service partner, repaired at a workshop and returned to the address. According to the platform, repairs are covered by a 90-day service warranty. Compensation against the original invoice is also available if the television is damaged during the visit, with insurance of up to ₹10,000. Owners of sets still under the manufacturer's warranty are asked to mention it at the time of booking so that the repair can be planned within the warranty terms.
The new service adds to the platform's existing repair categories, which include air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, laptops and water purifiers. Further details and the price list are available on the service page. The service currently covers the city of Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysore, Pune and Delhi NCR.
About RightCliqHub
RightCliqHub is a home services platform operated by Rightcliq Concepts Pvt Ltd. The platform connects households with background-verified professionals for appliance repair, maintenance, cleaning, pest control, painting and other home improvement work. It operates in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysore, Pune and Delhi NCR, and customers can book services through its website, mobile app or phone. Pricing is shared after inspection, and completed repairs are covered by a service warranty. RightCliqHub provides independent repair services and is not affiliated with or endorsed by any appliance brand.
For Media Inquiries –
Contact Person: Amrita Biswas
Telephone: +91 740-607-9090
Email:...
Website:
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