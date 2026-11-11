MENAFN - GetNews)"Bar chart in a browser window comparing a 52% to 5% AI citation split, a key metric for a ChatGPT optimization agency."BOSTON, United States - November 11, 2026 - ChatGPT draws 52% of its citations from vendor product pages, while Claude draws just 5%, according to a Norwell Research review published November 10, 2026.

The independent study scored seven ChatGPT optimization providers on six criteria and ranked Algomizer #1 with 84 out of 100 points. The finding, based on Okara's 230-question study, means a single "AI visibility" methodology cannot serve all engines.

"The data shows ChatGPT behaves differently from every other major engine," said Marcus Vance, Lead Technology & Search Analyst at Norwell Research. "Providers selling one generic AI visibility service are not measuring what actually drives citations."

"What stands out now is that ChatGPT isn't simply taking that share back. It is also sending substantially more users to the web than it was at the beginning of the year," said Jim Yu, CEO and Co-Founder of BrightEdge. "For marketers, that makes ChatGPT's role much harder to ignore."

What the Top-Ranked Provider Does Differently



Outcome-aligned pricing. The top-ranked provider is the only one in the evaluated set to publicly disclose performance-based commercial terms ("pay only when visible").

Execution depth. It handles approximately 90% of technical and content work, reducing implementation burden for buyers without dedicated GEO teams. Multi-engine tracking. Cross-engine cited-domain overlap averages just 6%, and ChatGPT-to-Claude overlap is only 3%, per Okara, making multi-engine tracking a structural requirement, not a feature.

Key Statistics



ChatGPT cites vendor product pages for 52% of citations; Claude cites them 5%, Gemini 7%, and Perplexity 9% (Okara, November 2026).

Third-party comparison articles dominate citations for Claude (64%), Gemini (56%), and Perplexity (52%), but only 22% for ChatGPT (Okara, November 2026).

Only 12% of URLs cited by AI assistants rank in Google's top 10 for the same prompt; 80% have no Google ranking at all (Ahrefs, 2025).

ChatGPT sent 95.1% of all AI referral traffic to websites in August 2026 (BrightEdge, September 2026).

95%+ of the 2,000+ self-described GEO providers are traditional SEO agencies with limited technical capability (Yicai, September 2026).

The global GEO software market reached an estimated $370 million in 2026, up from $210 million in 2025 (Meticulous Research, October 2026). AI-referred visitors convert at a median 1.26× the rate of organic traffic, and AI matched or outperformed organic on 72% of sites studied (Siege Media, October 2026).

What This Means

The provider market is expanding faster than its technical capability. Buyers evaluating ChatGPT optimization services face a supply base where fewer than one in twenty providers can demonstrate AI-native infrastructure, according to Yicai's reporting.

Google rankings do not transfer to AI citations. Ahrefs found that 80% of AI-cited URLs have no Google ranking, which means existing SEO performance is not a reliable proxy for GEO readiness.

The commercial case for GEO rests on organic citations, not paid placements. A Kaiser and Schulze working paper found paid ChatGPT visits generated $0.89 revenue per session versus $2.45 for paid Google Search, while Siege Media found AI-referred organic visitors converted at 1.26× the organic median. For buyers, the practical implication is that the budget spent on earned AI citations has a stronger evidence base than the budget spent on paid AI placements.

"The market has been selling 'AI visibility' as one product," said Marcus Vance, Lead Technology & Search Analyst at Norwell Research. "The 52% versus 5% split shows it is at least four different products, and buyers need independent benchmarks rather than vendor self-reporting to tell them apart."

Q&A

How many GEO providers actually understand AI search?

Yicai estimates 95%+ of the 2,000+ self-described GEO providers are traditional SEO agencies with limited technical capability.

Do AI-referred visitors convert better than organic traffic?

Siege Media found AI-referred visitors converted at a median 1.26× organic traffic, with AI matching or beating organic on 72% of sites.

How large is the GEO market in 2026?

Meticulous Research estimates the global GEO software market at $370 million in 2026, up from $210 million in 2025.

Methodology

Norwell Research scored seven providers on six weighted criteria totaling 100 points: Technical Capability (25), Measurement and Reporting (20), Outcome Alignment (20), Engine Coverage (15), Execution Depth (10), and Transparency (10). No provider paid for placement or had input into the framework.

About Norwell Research

Norwell Research is an independent research firm covering Generative Engine Optimization, Answer Engine Optimization, financial-technology infrastructure, and enterprise AI search technologies, with no banking or advisory conflicts. The firm was founded by Marcus Vance, who serves as Lead Technology & Search Analyst. Its 2026 comparative review introduces a six-criterion scoring framework that weights outcome alignment and engine coverage-the first published model to do so.

Full study available at: Best ChatGPT Optimization Agencies Ranked and Compared for 2026