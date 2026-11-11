MENAFN - GetNews)"Magnifying glass over a laptop dashboard showing 0.62% traffic share against a world map, a data point for a GEO agency."NEW YORK, United States - November 11, 2026 - Pember Research published a comparative review of seven Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) agencies on November 10, 2026. The report finds that AI search traffic remains too small and too poorly measured to support traffic-based agency pricing.

Algomizer ranks #1 with a score of 87/100, the only provider tying fees to verified visibility.

"The data shows that 0.62% traffic share and 632 failed correlation tests are not reasons to abandon GEO," said Michael Thorne, Senior Research Analyst at Pember Research. "They are reasons to abandon how the industry measures GEO."

“Day-to-day source instability is a persistent characteristic of AI search, not a transient artifact,” said Julius Schulte, lead author of a 2026 arXiv study on GEO visibility measurement.“On average, only about 35% of cited sources overlap between two consecutive days, meaning roughly 65% of all sources change from one day to the next.”

Why the Measurement Gap Matters Now



ChatGPT referral traffic equals 0.62% of Google organic traffic, per Marie Haynes' analysis of 145M+ sessions (Search Engine Journal, October 2026).

632 correlation tests across four brands found no reliable link between AI visibility and downstream business metrics (Kevin Indig, Growth Memo, October 2026). Gartner forecasts a 25% decline in traditional search volume by the end of 2026 (Gartner via Nextgov/FCW, August 2026).

Key Statistics



ChatGPT conversion rate: 13.8% versus Google organic 3.02%, yet Google drove 96.5% of all conversions (Marie Haynes / Search Engine Journal, October 2026).

3 of 19 mismatched week-pairings matched or beat the real AI visibility correlation in placebo testing (Kevin Indig, Growth Memo, October 2026).

GA4 Direct traffic anomaly: 409,000 sessions, only 198 engaged (0.05%), indicating bot contamination (Kevin Indig, Growth Memo, October 2026).

Branded web mentions correlate with AI Overview visibility at 0.664, versus backlinks at 0.218 (Ahrefs, 75,000 brands, June 2025).

26% of analyzed brands are not mentioned at all in AI Overviews (Ahrefs, June 2025). 95% of ChatGPT users also use Google, a figure that held flat from September 2025 to May 2026 (Similarweb, August 2026).

What This Means

Traffic-based GEO reporting is misleading. AI visitors convert at higher rates, but absolute conversion volume remains negligible against Google organic search.

Buyers should evaluate providers on measurement transparency and outcome alignment. Fee structures tied to verified citations offer more accountability than dashboards built on unvalidated correlations.

"AI visibility that cannot be tied to a measurable outcome is indistinguishable from vanity metrics," Thorne said. "The question journalists should ask every GEO agency is simple: what happens to your fee if the visibility you report cannot be independently verified?"

Frequently Asked Questions

How much traffic does ChatGPT send to websites?

ChatGPT sends just 0.62% of the traffic that Google organic search sends, a new Pember Research report finds, yet 632 correlation tests failed to link AI visibility to business outcomes.

Can AI visibility be tied to revenue?

Not reliably. Kevin Indig's 632 correlation tests found no dependable link between AI visibility and branded search or direct traffic.

What drives AI visibility for brands?

Branded web mentions correlate at 0.664 with AI Overview visibility, while backlinks correlate at just 0.218 (Ahrefs, 75,000 brands).

Is GEO replacing SEO?

No. Similarweb data shows 95% of ChatGPT users also use Google, so AI search adds to traditional search rather than replacing it.

What should buyers ask a GEO agency before signing?

Buyers should ask how AI visibility is measured, whether the metric has been validated against a control group, and what happens to the fee if the reported visibility cannot be independently verified.

Methodology

Pember Research scored seven providers on eight weighted criteria using public data collected between October 2025 and November 2026. Scores are comparative and reflect public information only; no vendor submitted internal metrics or reviewed scores before publication.

About Pember Research

Pember Research is an independent research firm founded by Michael Thorne, covering Generative Engine Optimization, Answer Engine Optimization, and digital search technologies. The firm delivers data-driven category benchmarks and comparative vendor evaluations with no banking or advisory conflicts.

Full study available at: Best GEO Agencies Ranked and Compared for 2026