MENAFN - GetNews) Developed by MuukLabs, Amikoo runs its AI E2E testing agents against the live, running application, so verification stays independent of the coding agent that wrote a change. Engineering teams set up Workers that write and run Playwright tests for every pull request inside their own repositories, giving developers QA automation even without a dedicated QA team, with no vendor lock-in.

RALEIGH, N.C. - Nov. 11, 2026 - Amikoo, an AI end-to-end testing platform developed by MuukLabs, today detailed how its agents help engineering teams verify critical user flows in a running application. Amikoo creates, runs, and maintains standard Playwright TypeScript tests stored in customers' GitHub or Azure DevOps repositories. Teams configure Amikoo Workers to automate recurring testing tasks on pull-request events or schedules, including test creation, execution, repair, and failure reporting.

AI code review evaluates proposed code changes. Amikoo complements that review by executing Playwright end-to-end tests against the running application, exercising user flows such as signing in, checking out, or completing onboarding. Teams set up Amikoo Workers to tell Amikoo what to do and when, for example, writing the missing tests whenever a pull request opens or emailing a weekly coverage report. Developers describe the job in plain English and approve a step-by-step plan before activating the Worker. Generated tests and repairs are committed to the customer's repository, where the team can inspect and review them through its development workflow.

"A code review tool can tell a team that a diff looks reasonable, but it cannot tell them whether a customer can still log in once that diff merges," said Ivan Barajas Vargas, co-founder and CEO of MuukLabs. "Amikoo checks the running product, and because its tests are standard Playwright TypeScript in the customer's own repository, they keep running even if a team stops using Amikoo."

Playwright reached 45.1% adoption according to TestGuild's 2025 automation testing trends report. Amikoo is built for developers shipping code faster than they can test it manually, often with AI coding tools, so they no longer have to run manual regression passes before every release. It also targets companies that rely on a single QA manager, SDET or developer to keep end-to-end coverage current as the product grows.

In an internal benchmark that has not been independently verified, Amikoo repaired 70% of broken tests compared with 34% for Playwright's native Healer Agent, with each repair cycle taking about five minutes instead of 25.

"Amikoo analyzes failures to distinguish likely product defects, test issues, and environment problems, helping teams identify which failures need investigation and which tests need repair," Barajas said.

Ariso, an AI management platform, is profiled in a published Playwright E2E testing case study. Its team used an Amikoo Worker to grow its Playwright suite from almost no active E2E coverage to more than 500 tests over a few weeks. CTO Max Heckel configured the Worker with application access and test credentials and instructed it to explore the application and add around 20 tests daily. Tests run automatically after staging deployments, and the team reviews failures before production releases. Max estimates that the workflow caught two or three defects before reaching customers, including a failing delete button on a team dashboard.

GitHub and Azure DevOps are supported today, including several repositories within one integration, and Bitbucket support is planned. Tests can run locally, in a team's own CI pipeline or in Amikoo's cloud. Amikoo's current pricing preview lists a limited-time Free Trial, a Solo plan with local execution only, and Team, Growth and Scale tiers metered in monthly credits and Workers. Teams can start a seven-day free trial at or book a demo at amikoo.

About Amikoo

Amikoo is an AI QA agent platform that helps software teams verify every pull request with end-to-end tests covering critical user flows, including product areas shipped before a team started using it. Its coverage mapping flags gaps against a product's actual user flows in a weekly report and inside a VS Code extension, while integrations such as Jira and CircleCI supply user and workflow context. MuukLabs also operates MuukTest, an expert-backed QA services brand.