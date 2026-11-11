Meed Digital Loyalty Card For Independent Businesses Rewards Customers By Reading Receipts

MENAFN - GetNews) Scan by meed uses AI to read a customer's receipt and add the stamp automatically. This gives cafes, restaurants, salons, gyms and independent retailers a way to move from paper punch cards to a digital loyalty program without connecting a till or point-of-sale system. The card carries the business's own logo and colors and is saved in Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, and customers join by scanning a QR code, tapping an NFC tag or opening a link.

HONG KONG, China - Nov. 11, 2026 - meed, a digital loyalty platform for small and independent businesses where each loyalty card is stored in Apple Wallet or Google Wallet so customers have no app to download, today announced that its digital loyalty card rewards customers by reading their receipts with AI. The feature, called Scan by meed, reads a photo of a customer's receipt and awards the stamp automatically. A business running it does not have to connect a point-of-sale (POS) system.

Customers join from their phone by scanning a QR code, tapping an NFC tag or opening a link the business shares, and the card is then saved to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. After a purchase, the customer takes a photo of the receipt. meed's AI reads it and adds the stamp to the card automatically. Nobody behind the counter has to find a paper card and stamp it by hand.

"A loyalty card shouldn't depend on which till a business happens to own. The customer photographs the receipt, our AI reads it, and the stamp appears on the card in their phone's wallet, with nothing for the business to wire up at the counter," said Phil Ingram, Founder of meed.

A paper stamp card only brings a customer back if they remember to bring it. meed's version is a branded card with the business's own logo, colors and style, kept on a phone the customer already carries. Scan by meed needs no POS integration, so a cafe, salon or market stall can offer receipt-based rewards using whatever till or card reader it already has.

"We chose to read the receipt because it is something the business already produces. That gave us a way to reward a purchase without asking the owner to change their till or the way staff ring up a sale," said Phil Ingram, Founder of meed.

Staff who prefer to stamp by hand can still do that in the meed for Business app. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play for any phone or tablet behind the counter, and staff also use it to approve reward redemptions. More information on AI receipt scanning is published on the company's website.

About meed

meed is a digital loyalty platform for independent businesses, including cafes, restaurants, bars, barbers, salons, gyms, boutique retailers and food festival organizers. Besides its digital loyalty card and Scan by meed receipt reading, the platform offers NFC check-in through Checkin by meed, multi-reward stamp cards, digital and birthday coupons, contactless reward redemption and support for multiple languages. Businesses build and manage their programs in the web-based meed Business Portal.