Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions Details VA Loan Eligibility For Tampa Veterans Day Planning

MENAFN - GetNews)"A veteran and his spouse stand outside their Tampa Bay home."Tampa mortgage broker Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions outlines VA home loan eligibility rules, how to request a Certificate of Eligibility, and what lenders review, for Tampa Bay veterans, service members and surviving spouses.

TAMPA, FL - November 11, 2026 - Around Veterans Day on November 11, Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions, a Tampa mortgage broker serving Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties, is explaining the VA loan eligibility requirements that veterans, active-duty service members and eligible National Guard and Reserve members should review before buying a home. The company is emphasizing an important distinction: qualifying for the VA home loan benefit does not guarantee mortgage approval.

Military service history determines whether an applicant meets the VA's service-related eligibility requirements. Participating mortgage lenders separately evaluate credit, income, property and other loan requirements. Understanding both parts of the process can help borrowers prepare their paperwork and explore financing options before shopping for a home.

The issue has particular relevance in Tampa Bay. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates for 2020–2024, Hillsborough County had 86,621 veterans, including 19,465 living in the city of Tampa.

"Most people who call us already know they served, but they don't always know which eligibility category applies to them," said Yuleisy Gonzalez Alvarez, President and CEO of Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions. "A Guard member with a deployment and a veteran with a four-year enlistment may have the same VA home loan benefit but different paperwork. The first step is helping the borrower request the COE and understand what it shows."

Military service requirements for VA loan eligibility

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs determines eligibility for the VA home loan benefit based on qualifying military service.

Under the VA's eligibility guidelines, active-duty service members can meet the minimum service requirement after 90 continuous days. For veterans who served from August 2, 1990, to the present, the general requirement is at least 24 continuous months or the full period of qualifying active duty for which they were called or ordered, with at least 90 days of service. Certain discharge exceptions may apply.

National Guard and Reserve members have additional eligibility paths. These include qualifying active-duty service or six creditable years of service under specified conditions.

For National Guard members, certain Title 32 service may also count. This generally requires at least 90 days of qualifying service, including 30 consecutive days under designated Title 32 authorities.

Eligible surviving spouses may also qualify for the VA home loan benefit.

Because military service requirements differ, borrowers should review their records rather than assume they qualify or are ineligible based on one general rule.

Why the VA Certificate of Eligibility matters

A Certificate of Eligibility (COE) confirms that an applicant meets the service-related requirements for the VA home loan benefit. The document is an important part of the VA loan application process, but it is not a mortgage approval.

The VA provides three ways to request a COE: online through the VA website, through a participating lender with access to VA's system, or by mailing VA Form 26-1880.

The required paperwork depends on the applicant's military history. Veterans generally submit discharge records such as a DD214. Active-duty service members typically provide a signed statement of service, while Guard and Reserve members may need activation orders or other service records.

A valid COE establishes eligibility for the loan benefit. Borrowers must still satisfy the financial requirements of the VA loan program and the participating mortgage lender.

What lenders review beyond VA loan eligibility

Even after military service eligibility is established, lenders must review whether the borrower can qualify for a VA-backed mortgage.

The VA does not establish a universal minimum credit score for its home loan guaranty program. Individual lenders may have their own credit requirements.

Income and existing debts also affect loan approval. VA underwriting considers the borrower's debt-to-income ratio and residual income, which is the money remaining after taxes, housing expenses and other monthly obligations.

Residual income is particularly important because it helps lenders assess whether borrowers have enough money left to cover everyday living costs after making their mortgage payment.

"Credit score is usually the first number buyers ask about," Gonzalez said. "For a VA loan, the lender also has to look at income, debts and what remains after the monthly obligations are paid. Two eligible veterans with the same credit score can still have different loan qualifications."

Other considerations include the proposed loan amount, occupancy requirements and the property's appraisal. VA-backed purchase loans are generally intended for homes the borrower will occupy as a primary residence.

Eligible borrowers may qualify for a VA-backed purchase loan without a down payment, although closing costs and a VA funding fee may still apply. Some borrowers qualify for a funding fee exemption, including certain veterans with service-connected disabilities.

The lender must also determine whether the requested loan amount is affordable and the property meets VA requirements.

Four steps to review VA loan eligibility before shopping for a home

Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions recommends that eligible military borrowers begin with four practical steps before shopping for a home.

Veterans and service members should identify the documents needed for their eligibility category, including discharge papers, a statement of service or qualifying National Guard and Reserve records.Applicants can request their COE through the Department of Veterans Affairs, a participating lender or VA Form 26-1880. This helps establish whether they meet the military service requirements.Borrowers should check their credit reports and prepare information about employment, monthly income, existing debts and available funds. These details help lenders assess mortgage qualification.Borrowers can discuss lender credit requirements, loan terms, interest rates, closing costs and funding fee exemptions. Once available, written Loan Estimates can help them compare financing offers.

"A veteran shouldn't have to guess whether the VA home loan benefit applies to them," Gonzalez added. "The weeks around Veterans Day can be a practical time to review the benefit and request the COE. It also gives borrowers a chance to understand the credit and income requirements before beginning a home search."

Veterans, active-duty service members and eligible surviving spouses can learn more about VA home loans through Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions or call (813) 284-4027 to discuss available financing options.

About Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions

Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions, LLC (NMLS #1912387) is a Tampa-based, Florida-licensed mortgage broker offering conventional, FHA, VA and USDA home loans, mortgage refinancing and down-payment assistance programs statewide.

President and CEO Yuleisy Gonzalez Alvarez (NMLS #1507766) leads the company's bilingual English-Spanish team. Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions provides personalized mortgage guidance, helping borrowers compare available loan programs, understand eligibility requirements and evaluate financing options based on their circumstances.

The company primarily serves Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties and is located at 3638 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607. For more information, call (813) 284-4027 or visit ebenezermortgage.