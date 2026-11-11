Global Santa Kenya Empowers Over 150 Families Through Seed Donation In Waita

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Organized by Benjamin Musunza, WCH Country Director for Kenya, the distribution successfully delivered vital agricultural seed donations to more than 100 families associated with the Munyunzung'u Community-Based Organization (CBO) in Waita.

Each beneficiary family received 2 kg of certified seeds (maize and sorghum) along with 1 kg of green grams seed. This targeted relief effort directly equips local farmers with high-yield crops to strengthen community food production and build lasting agricultural self-reliance.

"Global Santa extends beyond our children to uplift entire communities. True humanitarian aid must cultivate long-term self-sufficiency, and by investing in agriculture, we are taking decisive action against food insecurity. We Care for Humanity remains deeply committed to standing alongside these families, supporting them not only with essential crops today, but also through future tree-planting initiatives to protect and sustain their harvest for years to come."

The successful seed distribution in Waita represents a major milestone in the 2026 Global Santa campaign, demonstrating WCH's dedicated mission to combine immediate relief with sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and community empowerment.

About We Care for Humanity (WCH):

We Care for Humanity (WCH) is an international non-profit organization in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), dedicated to promoting global peace, education, health, and sustainable development.