Frank Jewelers Named Best Jewelry Store In The Region For The 25Th Year

MENAFN - GetNews) Freeport's family-owned jeweler wins the Jewelry Store category of the 2026 Best of the Region Community's Choice Awards, decided by public vote

FREEPORT, IL - November 11, 2026 – Frank Jewelers has won the Jewelry Store category of the 2026 Best of the Region Community's Choice Awards, presented by The Journal-Standard. This is the 25th year that area residents have voted Frank Jewelers as the region's best jewelry store.

The Community's Choice Awards are decided entirely by the public. Residents nominated their favorite local businesses in June, the top five nominees in each category advanced to a public vote in August, and the business with the most votes in each category was named the winner. Participation is free for businesses. Winners were announced on October 11.

In a message to their customers, Gary & Debra Fontana of Frank Jewelers thanked the guests who cast their votes and credited them for the recognition:“The only thing more brilliant than our diamonds is our valued guests. Thank you for voting Frank Jewelers 'Best Jewelry Store of the Region' for over 25 years and counting. For three generations, our family has had the privilege of helping you celebrate your engagements, anniversaries, and life's special occasions. We're proud to call downtown Freeport home and thankful for the continued trust and support of our community.”

Frank Jewelers has served Freeport and the surrounding region for more than 80 years from its showroom at 19 E. Stephenson Street. The store carries engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry from designers including A. Jaffe, Le Vian, and Citizen. Custom pieces are designed with guests through a free consultation and 3D modeling, then crafted on-site by the store's master goldsmith, who has more than 25 years of experience. The same goldsmith handles jewelry repairs in-house, so pieces never leave the building. Frank Jewelers also offers watch repair and jewelry appraisals by GIA-certified professionals.

About Frank Jewelers

Frank Jewelers is a family-owned jewelry store in Freeport, Illinois, operated by three generations of the Fontana family for more than 80 years. The store offers engagement rings, wedding bands, designer and custom jewelry, on-site jewelry and watch repair, and GIA-certified appraisals, and ships nationwide from its online store. A gift from Frank Jewelers comes in the store's signature burgundy box, a mark of distinction and quality for generations of guests. Learn more at or call (815) 235-3169.

About the Best of the Region Community's Choice Awards

The Best of the Region Community's Choice Awards celebrate the best businesses and organizations in the Freeport area. The program is powered by The Journal-Standard and produced by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, and it recognizes more than 300 businesses and organizations each year across more than 100 categories. Nominations and voting are open to the public.