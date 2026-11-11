Kastner Hill Learning To Open Second Austin Location In Northwest Austin

MENAFN - GetNews) New Research Boulevard center brings SAT and ACT test prep, academic tutoring, and college admission essay support to families in Northwest Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas - November 11, 2026 – Kastner Hill Learning, an Austin-based tutoring and test prep company, will open its second location in Northwest Austin in early January 2027. The new center at 12885 Research Boulevard, Suite 208, Austin, TX 78750, joins the company's original Westlake location on Bee Cave Road and gives families in Northwest Austin closer access to the company's one-on-one and small-group instruction.

The Northwest Austin location will offer SAT and ACT test prep, academic tutoring, and college admission essay support. Its tutors are trained at the Westlake location, where Kastner Hill Learning has worked with Austin students since 2020.

"Our new Northwest Austin location will feature seven teaching rooms with capacity for more than 30 students, a dedicated testing room, and a comfortable space where students can relax and get work done between sessions," said Nathan Kastner, Co-Founder and Director of Humanities at Kastner Hill Learning. "We're also bringing a robust tutoring team, trained at our Westlake location, to ensure families receive the same personalized instruction and quality of support that have defined KHL for nearly seven years. Our students see an average improvement of roughly 200 points on the SAT and nearly 5 points on the ACT, and we're excited to bring these results to more families in Northwest Austin."

Registration for the Northwest Austin location is open now at kastnerhill.

About Kastner Hill Learning

Kastner Hill Learning was founded in 2020 by Nathan Kastner and Owen Hill to provide personalized academic support for students in Austin. The company offers SAT, ACT, and AP test prep, academic tutoring, college admission essay and writing support, and executive function coaching, in person and online. With the Northwest Austin opening, Kastner Hill Learning operates two locations in Austin, Texas: 7035 Bee Cave Road, Suites 200 & 204, Austin, TX 78746, and 12885 Research Boulevard, Suite 208, Austin, TX 78750. For more information, visit .