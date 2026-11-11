Durda Jewelry Co. Black-Finish Bracelets Sell Out As Demand Grows For Dark Men's Accessories

MENAFN - GetNews)"Both black styles, the Square Chain and the Wave Cuff, have sold out, pointing to growing demand for darker, modern men's accessories"Durda Jewelry Co. reports sell-outs of its black Square Chain and Wave Cuff bracelets, a sign of rising demand for dark, modern, minimalist men's jewelry.

PORTLAND - November 11, 2026 - Durda Jewelry Co., the minimalist jewelry brand known for clean, everyday pieces for men, today announced that its black-finish bracelets have sold out. Both the black Square Chain and the black Wave Cuff are now out of stock, which the brand sees as a clear sign that men want darker, more modern ways to express their personal style.

Durda Jewelry Co. built its collection around a simple idea: accessories for men who value simplicity, quality, and their own style. The Square Chain and the Wave Cuff come in three finishes: black, gold, and white gold. The black versions were the first to sell out completely, ahead of the brand's metallic options.

A Shift Toward Darker, Understated Style

For years, men's jewelry was mostly limited to polished silver and classic gold. Today, more men are choosing matte and dark finishes that look strong without being flashy. Black jewelry works well with modern wardrobes. It pairs naturally with dark denim, monochrome outfits, technical outerwear, and tailored workwear, and it adds a subtle edge without pulling attention away from the overall look.

The two sold-out designs show how wide this appeal is. The Square Chain Wave Cuff

“Our customers are telling us something very clearly,” said a spokesperson for Durda Jewelry Co.“Men want jewelry that feels modern and personal, not loud. The black Square Chain and Wave Cuff give them that. They're easy to wear every day, they work with almost any outfit, and they look different from what most men already own. Selling out of both confirms the direction we've been building toward.”

Minimalism With Character

Durda Jewelry Co. describes its jewelry as made for daily wear, not for sitting in a drawer. Alongside bracelets, the brand offers rings, necklaces, and coordinated sets for men and women. Its blog also helps customers with practical styling questions, such as how to layer bracelets, what jewelry works in a professional setting, and how to choose between gold and silver tones.

That focus on wearability helps explain the black-finish success. A dark bracelet is easy to start with for men who are new to jewelry, and it's a strong layering piece for men who already wear gold or white gold. The brand encourages customers to mix finishes, for example pairing a black Square Chain with a gold Wave Cuff for a balanced, contemporary stack.

What Comes Next

Durda Jewelry Co. plans to restock its black-finish bracelets and will share availability updates through its website, newsletter, and social media. Customers who want first access to restocks are encouraged to sign up for the brand's newsletter and follow Durda Jewelry Co. on Instagram and Facebook.

With the holiday gifting season approaching, the brand expects demand for dark, minimalist men's accessories to keep rising. Durda Jewelry Co. sees the trend as part of a broader change in how men approach jewelry: fewer statement pieces, more refined everyday essentials that reflect individual style.

About Durda Jewelry Co.

Durda Jewelry Co. (Durda Co.) is a Polish jewelry brand that makes minimalist accessories, mainly for men. Its collection includes bracelets, rings, necklaces, and coordinated sets in black, gold, and white gold. The pieces are designed for everyday wear and for men who value simplicity, quality, and personal style. Durda Jewelry Co. sells online and is active on Instagram and Facebook as @durda.