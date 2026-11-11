MENAFN - GetNews) Qingdao-based manufacturer outlines how door structure, insulation, traffic frequency and safety features influence industrial entrance planning.

QINGDAO, China, November 11, 2026 - For modern warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities, industrial doors play a bigger role than simply opening and closing an entrance. They influence vehicle movement, indoor environmental control, building access and the efficiency of daily operations.

As industrial facilities handle frequent forklift movements, delivery vehicles and continuous material transfers, selecting the right door system requires careful consideration of more than opening speed. Door construction, insulation, sealing performance, opening dimensions and safety features all contribute to how well an entrance meets the demands of a particular facility.

The importance of entrance design is also reflected in warehouse energy planning. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), in its 2024 Non-Refrigerated Warehouse Design Guide, identifies air infiltration through large warehouse doors as an issue that can increase mechanical system loads and affect indoor air quality. The guide highlights proper door sealing, weather protection and automated controls as measures to consider when designing warehouse entrances.

Safety is another important consideration. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) identifies loading docks as areas where forklift falls and slippery working surfaces can create serious hazards. Industrial entrance planning should therefore account for vehicle movement, pedestrian access and appropriate safety systems as part of a broader workplace safety strategy.

Against this background, LEFAST, a high-speed industrial door manufacturer established in 2004 in Qingdao, China, is highlighting the engineering considerations behind modern high-speed spiral door systems.

Unlike conventional high-speed rolling doors that wind flexible curtains around a shaft, spiral door systems guide rigid panels through a dedicated spiral track. According to LEFAST's product information, its design combines insulated aluminum panels, a non-contact lifting track and servo-driven controls. This structure helps reduce direct panel friction while supporting smooth movement in high-frequency industrial applications.

The company's product range includes seven high-speed spiral door configurations designed for different opening dimensions, traffic requirements and operating environments. For example, its HSD4322 model features 43 mm insulated panels, with a maximum opening size of 6,000 mm in width and 7,500 mm in height. Its listed safety options include infrared photo sensors, wireless safety edges, optional light curtains and emergency manual opening.

LEFAST encourages industrial buyers to evaluate these requirements before selecting a door configuration, rather than relying on opening speed or initial purchase price alone. Its range of high speed spiral door

As warehouse operations continue to place greater emphasis on reliable access, environmental control and workplace safety, selecting an industrial door based on actual site conditions can help businesses make more informed long-term infrastructure decisions.

About LEFAST

Qingdao LEFAST Intelligent Equipment Tech. Co., Ltd. is a high-speed industrial door manufacturer based in Qingdao, China. Established in 2004, the company specializes in the development and manufacturing of high-speed spiral doors and other industrial door solutions. Its products serve applications across logistics, manufacturing, parking facilities, cold storage, cleanrooms and other industrial environments.

For businesses evaluating a