MENAFN - GetNews)""Our clients are very particular, and they deserve the same experience every time they walk in. Do Good, Feel Good, Look Good sounds simple, but the vision is clear: quality over quantity, and client results ahead of instructor ego." -- Khloe Tam Anh, Founder, UFiTU Pilates+ (pronounced You-FiT-You Pilates Plus)"UFiTU Pilates+, a boutique reformer Pilates studio in Ho Chi Minh City with more than 300 five-star Google reviews, has consolidated its District 1 and Thao Dien studios into one Thao Dien location to protect its client-first experience. Founded in 2023 by Khloe Tam Anh, the studio offers private, duo and small-group reformer classes of up to six, in English and Vietnamese, built on her Pilates+ Method.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Nov. 11, 2026 - UFiTU Pilates+, a boutique reformer Pilates studio in Ho Chi Minh City, has consolidated its two studios into a single location at 3/38A Quoc Huong Street, An Khanh Ward, Thao Dien H Chi Minh City. The studio previously operated in both District 1 and Thao Dien.

The company says the move protects the boutique, client-first experience the studio was built on. UFITU Pilates+ offers private sessions, duo sessions and small-group reformer classes of no more than six people. According to the company, that level of individual attention was difficult to keep consistent across two sites.

"Our clients are very particular, and they deserve the same experience every time they walk in," said founder Khloe Tam Anh. "We couldn't hold the brand to my standard across two sites, so we made the right move and brought everything home to Thao Dien." With a modern private training room off the main studio, we continue to focus on client experience, goal and results.

As part of the consolidation, the company says Google allowed 300 plus five star client reviews from both locations to be combined into the single Thao Dien listing, which the company Google allowed because of the authenticity of every review. UFITU Pilates+ sees the combined reviews as a record of the experience clients had at both studios.

Khloe Tam Anh founded UFITU Pilates+ in 2023 and runs the business while raising a family with her husband, their teenage son and the family cat. She says having one studio gives her time to grow the brand in a different way.

"Having one location lets me put myself online promote UFITU's Pilates+ Method" she said. "That way I can reach more clients, and keep them on track when they're in different countries or travelling. The main attraction of this Pilates Plus life is how our Plus system improves quality of life. I love this work because I see it from start to finish. In the best cases, doing good has them feeling good, and of course they look good."

The "Plus" in the name reflects the studio's method created by Khloe Tam Anh. Sessions are built on the reformer but are not limited to it. Depending on the client, that may mean added weights, the hip-thrust machine used in the studio's Booty Class, or other off-reformer exercises chosen to complement the reformer work. "It's not just reformer Pilates," Khloe said. "It's what's best for you. It's what fits you. Pulled from my Pilates + method”. Classes are taught in English or in Vietnamese, and the studio offers personal goal-setting consultations with the founder. Bookings and further details are available at .

About the Company

UFITU Pilates+ is a boutique reformer Pilates studio in Thao Dien, Ho Chi Minh City, offering private sessions, duo sessions and small size reformer group classes, taught in English and or Vietnamese. Founded in 2023 by Khloe Tam Anh, the studio teaches a reformer-based "Pilates+ Method" tailored to each client's goal and proven by results. Its mission is captured in its tagline: "Do Good, Feel Good, Look Good."