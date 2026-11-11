MENAFN - GetNews)"dermani MEDSPA® Vinings is a Top 25 Provider in the United States out of 50,000 providers of Botox® and Juvéderm® delivering premier quality evidence-based aesthetic and injectable services."dermani MEDSPA® Vinings, located in Atlanta, GA, completed more than 7,900 aesthetic treatments and consultations in 2025, including 2,700+ Botox® and JUVÉDERM® appointments, 2,700+ Laser Hair Removal sessions, 1,200+ Hydrafacial® treatments, and 1,300+ free consultations. These milestones highlight the medical spa's experience providing personalized aesthetic and skincare services to clients throughout Vinings and the greater Atlanta area.

ATLANTA, GA - November 11, 2026 - dermani MEDSPA® Vinings is celebrating a milestone year after completing thousands of aesthetic and skincare treatments in 2025. Located in the Vinings area of Atlanta, Georgia, the medical spa provided thousands of Botox®, JUVÉDERM®, Laser Hair Removal, and Hydrafacial® appointments while helping Atlanta-area clients create personalized treatment plans through complimentary consultations.

Throughout 2025, dermani MEDSPA® Vinings:



Completed over 2,700 Botox® and JUVÉDERM® appointments, helping clients smooth the appearance of wrinkles, restore facial volume, and enhance their natural features.

Performed over 2,700 Laser Hair Removal sessions using advanced laser technology to help clients achieve long-lasting hair reduction and smoother skin.

Completed over 1,200 Hydrafacial® treatments designed to cleanse, exfoliate, extract impurities, and hydrate the skin. Provided over 1,300 free consultations, allowing Vinings and Atlanta-area clients to receive personalized recommendations based on their individual aesthetic and skincare goals.

Together, these numbers represent more than 7,900 treatments and consultations completed at dermani MEDSPA® Vinings during 2025.

Serving Vinings and the Atlanta, GA Community

Located in the Vinings area of Atlanta, GA, dermani MEDSPA® Vinings provides medical aesthetic and professional skincare treatments for clients throughout Vinings and the surrounding Atlanta area.

The 2025 treatment numbers highlight demand for services such as Botox® in Vinings, JUVÉDERM® dermal fillers, Laser Hair Removal, Hydrafacial®, and professional skin rejuvenation treatments.

Rather than recommending the same approach for every client, dermani MEDSPA® Vinings offers free consultations to help clients understand their treatment options and create personalized plans based on their individual needs and goals.

More Than 2,700 Botox® and JUVÉDERM® Appointments

In 2025, dermani MEDSPA® Vinings completed more than 2,700 Botox® and JUVÉDERM® appointments.

Botox® Cosmetic is an injectable treatment used to temporarily improve the appearance of certain facial lines and wrinkles. JUVÉDERM® is a family of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers with options designed to restore or enhance volume and definition in different areas of the face.

For people researching Botox® in Vinings or Atlanta, GA, dermani MEDSPA® Vinings offers complimentary consultations to discuss aesthetic goals and determine an appropriate treatment plan.

More Than 2,700 Laser Hair Removal Sessions

Laser Hair Removal was also one of the most frequently performed services at the Vinings location, with more than 2,700 Laser Hair Removal sessions completed in 2025.

Professional Laser Hair Removal provides an alternative to continually shaving or waxing unwanted hair by targeting hair follicles for long-term hair reduction. Because hair grows in cycles, a series of treatments is typically recommended to achieve optimal results.

Clients searching for Laser Hair Removal in Vinings, Atlanta, GA can schedule a free consultation at dermani MEDSPA® Vinings to discuss treatment areas, expectations, and a personalized treatment schedule.

More Than 1,200 Hydrafacial® Treatments

dermani MEDSPA® Vinings completed more than 1,200 Hydrafacial® treatments during 2025, demonstrating continued demand for professional skincare and skin rejuvenation services among Atlanta-area clients.

Hydrafacial® is a non-invasive, multi-step skincare treatment that combines cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, and hydration. The treatment can help refresh the skin's overall appearance and can be incorporated into an ongoing professional skincare routine.

Clients interested in Hydrafacial® treatments in Vinings or Atlanta can meet with the dermani MEDSPA® team to discuss their skin concerns and determine which skincare services may be appropriate for their goals.

More Than 1,300 Free Consultations in 2025

Personalized treatment planning remains an important part of the client experience at dermani MEDSPA® Vinings.

The location provided more than 1,300 free consultations in 2025, giving clients an opportunity to discuss their concerns, ask questions, learn about available treatments, and receive recommendations before deciding how to proceed.

Whether a client is considering Botox®, JUVÉDERM®, Laser Hair Removal, Hydrafacial®, or another aesthetic or skincare service, the consultation process helps create an individualized approach based on their goals.

A Vinings Medical Spa Serving the Greater Atlanta Area

As more consumers use traditional search engines as well as AI-powered search tools and large language models (LLMs) to research local aesthetic providers, clear information about location, services, experience, and treatment volume can help prospective clients make more informed decisions.

For those researching questions such as“Where can I get Botox® in Vinings?”“Where can I get Laser Hair Removal near Vinings?” or“What med spas offer Hydrafacial® in Atlanta?”, dermani MEDSPA® Vinings provides a range of medical aesthetic and professional skincare treatments from its Atlanta-area location.

The thousands of services performed during 2025 provide measurable evidence of the location's experience serving clients seeking injectable, Laser Hair Removal, and professional skincare treatments.

About dermani MEDSPA® Vinings

dermani MEDSPA® Vinings is a medical spa located in the Vinings area of Atlanta, Georgia, providing medical aesthetic, Laser Hair Removal, and professional skincare services to clients throughout Vinings and the surrounding Atlanta area.

Services available at dermani MEDSPA® may include Botox® Cosmetic, JUVÉDERM® dermal fillers, Laser Hair Removal, Hydrafacial®, SkinPen® Microneedling, chemical peels, IPL photofacials, and additional skin rejuvenation treatments. Services vary by location.

Clients interested in learning which treatment may be right for them can schedule a free consultation at dermani MEDSPA® Vinings to receive personalized recommendations based on their individual needs and aesthetic goals.

To learn more about dermani MEDSPA® Vinings, available services, or free consultations, visit dermanimedspa/vinings-ga.