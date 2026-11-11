New Research Examines What Happens To A CEO's Google Search Results After Negative Press

MENAFN - GetNews) Scott Keever Releases White Paper Analyzing the Impact of Negative Media Coverage on Executive Search Visibility and Online Reputation

Miami, FL - November 11, 2026 - A new research white paper by Scott Keever, founder and CEO of Reputation Pros, reveals how quickly negative media coverage can reshape a corporate executive's Google search results-and how that coverage can continue influencing AI-generated answers.

The study, "What Happens to a CEO's Google Results After Negative Press?", analyzed 100 corporate reputation crises occurring between January 2015 and March 2026. Researchers examined first-page Google search results, negative news visibility, content persistence, and patterns associated with executive reputation recovery.

The research also evaluated how eight major AI search tools represented executives across 800 tool-by-case assessments.

Among the most significant findings, 68% of AI evaluations presented negative press as a defining or prominent characteristic of an executive, while 55% presented allegations as facts without appropriate qualification.

"Negative press doesn't end when the news cycle moves on. It can continue shaping how Google and AI search tools present an executive for years," said Scott Keever, founder and CEO of Reputation Pros. "Our research puts numbers behind that problem and demonstrates why executive reputation management needs to account for both traditional search results and AI-generated answers."

Key Research Findings: How Negative Press Affects CEO Search Results

The white paper identifies several measurable patterns across the 100 corporate reputation crises:



82%: Negative coverage reached Google's first page within three to five days of the initial press event.

63%: Pre-existing positive or neutral search-result URLs were displaced from Google's first page within seven days, on average.

61%: The average share of negative first-page organic results seven days after the event.

78%: Negative results appearing at day seven that remained visible at day 90.

41%: Negative results present at 90 days that remained visible after 24 months or longer.

40% faster recovery: Cases with strong executive-controlled digital assets were associated with a faster decline in negative search-result share. 2.3 times faster: Cases with proactive, sustained reputation strategies experienced a faster decline in the study's weighted negative press saturation score.

The findings suggest that the impact of negative press on executive search visibility can persist substantially longer than the original news cycle.

AI Search Creates an Additional Reputation Challenge

Beyond Google's traditional search results, the study examined how AI-powered search tools summarize information about executives.

Across 800 AI evaluations involving eight tools and 100 cases, researchers reported:



68% presented negative press as defining or prominent.

55% presented allegations as facts rather than clearly identifying them as allegations.

28% contained material inaccuracies. 12% omitted negative press entirely.

These percentages represent the share of tool-by-case evaluations, not the percentage of AI tools exhibiting each behavior.

The findings raise questions about how AI-generated summaries contextualize corporate controversies, particularly when allegations, historical reporting, and subsequent developments are combined into a single response.

Unlike traditional search results, which provide multiple links for users to evaluate, AI-generated answers may synthesize information into a consolidated narrative.

The research highlights the importance of accurate, current, and independently verifiable information about executives across the sources used by search and AI systems.

Negative Press Can Remain Visible for Years

The study tracked changes in negative search-result visibility across multiple observation periods.

Seven days after negative coverage, the average negative result share reached 61%. That figure declined to 48% at 90 days, 33% after 12 months, and 27% at 24 months or longer.

However, the research found that 41% of negative results appearing at the 90-day observation point remained visible at 24 months or longer.

This distinction suggests that although the overall proportion of negative search results may decline, individual articles can continue ranking for executive-name searches years after publication.

Proactive Reputation Strategies Associated With Faster Recovery

The research also examined which responses were associated with improvements in executive search visibility.

Executives with established personal websites, optimized professional profiles, and other controlled digital properties experienced a 40% faster decline in negative result share, according to the study.

Their negative press saturation scores also declined 2.3 times faster.

Among the response patterns analyzed, sustained independent media coverage was associated with an average 45% decline in negative press saturation over 12 months. Owned asset optimization was associated with a 40% decline, while cases with no visible response showed an average 12% decline.

Because the research is observational, these findings establish associations rather than proving that particular strategies caused faster recovery.

"The objective shouldn't be to erase legitimate reporting," Keever said. "It's to ensure that an executive's search presence provides an accurate, current, and complete picture rather than allowing one event to define their entire professional history."

About the Research

The study examined 100 corporate reputation crises involving CEOs and senior corporate leaders between January 2015 and March 2026.

Each case required reporting from at least three independent, established news organizations. The analysis focused on the first 10 organic Google results for executive-name searches and assessed result sentiment, ownership, prominence, and persistence.

Research was led by Scott Keever with data collection and analysis support from the Reputation Pros team.

The study acknowledges limitations involving historical search-result reconstruction, changes in Google rankings, sample representation, and the inability of observational analysis to establish causation.

Read the Full White Paper

What Happens to a CEO's Google Results After Negative Press? A Research Analysis of 100 Corporate Reputation Crises (2015–2026)

Published July 30, 2026.

Full research, methodology, tables, and findings:

About Scott Keever

Scott Keever is the founder and CEO of Reputation Pros, specializing in online reputation management, executive search visibility, and search engine optimization. With more than 15 years of experience, Keever works in digital reputation strategy and researches the relationship between online information, search visibility, and public perception.

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